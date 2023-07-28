Intimate Sound Experience 1000 MINIATURE MEADOWS To Plant A Wildflower Meadow As Part Of Edinburgh Festival Fringe

1000 Miniature Meadows is an atypical Edinburgh Fringe event in that it can be experienced anywhere in the city, at any time of day.

By: Jul. 28, 2023

Part letter project, part sound project, and part city-wide planting project, this fizzy triptych will begin with you collecting a Listening Pack from the Pleasance Courtyard. An invitation to step into nearby nature and listen to what it has to say. Expect an intimate soundscape, expert interviews and a conversation with a bumblebee.

 

A new perspective on Scotland's biodiversity crisis through sound, 1000 Miniature Meadows is an ambitious attempt to invade our outdoor spaces and explore our connection with biodiversity and nature. This will involve the planting of 1,000 wildflower meadows across the city of Edinburgh; participants will sign up to take part via the Pleasance or Edinburgh Fringe website.

 

They will then collect a Listening Pack from the Pleasance Box Office which contains a letter with detailed instructions on how to participate, along with a link to the soundscape, and a pack of indigenous Scottish meadow seeds.

 

Via headphones, participants will then be invited to plant their meadow, while listening to an intimate soundscape made up of some of Scotland's leading experts on biodiversity and the environment including Fiona Guest (Scotia Seeds), Jill Donachie (Woodland Trust), Angus Miller (GeoWalks), and Emma Bush (Royal Botanic Gardens Edinburgh).

 

Participants will need access to a smartphone with data and a pair of headphones to experience the project.

 

Creators of 1000 Miniature Meadows Shanna May Breen and Luke Casserly said:

 

Following a sell-out run of the Irish version of the project for Dublin Fringe Festival, we are delighted to be redeveloping the project for Edinburgh Fringe this August. Through the lifecycle of the project so far we have planted 2000 native meadows across Ireland and now we will have the chance, through the project, to plant 1000 more across Edinburgh. 

 

1000 Miniature Meadows

 

Venue: Pleasance Courtyard (Info Shed) - Listening Pack Collection between 11.00 - 19.00 each day

Dates: 12th - 28th August

Duration: 55 mins approx.

Tickets: £10.00 / £8.00

Booking: Click Here

https://www.pleasance.co.uk/event/1000-miniature-meadows




