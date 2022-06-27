International Irish Comedy Star Jimeoin To Perform At Edinburgh Festival Fringe

You've seen him on 'The Royal Variety Performance', 'Live at the Apollo', 'Sunday Night at the Palladium', 'Conan O'Brien' or perhaps online where he has clocked up hundreds of millions of views of his comedy clips... but NOTHING beats seeing observational maestro Jimeoin live-in-action.

Jimeoin is loved and renowned as an award-winning comedian with wide appeal and a cheeky, no-gimmicks and superbly observed sense of fun. He keeps his audiences in stitches all over the UK, Europe, USA and his adopted Australian homeland

Enjoy The Craic! in Edinburgh's beautiful new venue hub Just The Tonic NUCLEUS, right in the heart of the fringe. Run by friendly locals, complete with large indoor, all-weather bar, NUCLEUS is set to be a permanent fixture on the fringe landscape.

Performance Details:

DATES + TIME: 4 - 28 August, 8.40pm

BSL interpreted Sat 20 + Thu 25 Aug, Catherine King BSL/RSLI.

VENUE 393: Just the Tonic NUCLEUS, ATOMIC ROOM

140 The Pleasance, Edinburgh EH8 9RR

AGE RESTRICTION: 16+

WARNING: SOME STRONG LANGUAGE

www.jimeoin.com | T @Jimeoin | YouTube: JimeoinOfficial | Insta: JimeoinMcKeown | FB: Jimeoin