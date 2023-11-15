I Am Loud Productions Celebrate the Best of Spoken Word Poetry Across Scotland With December Lineup

Continuing their work as the only Scottish company platforming spoken word poetry, I Am Loud Productions end the year with another brilliant line-up of talented artists for their Loud Poets series this December. Celebrating a year of highlights, I Am Loud Productions present Deanna Rodger, Leyla Josephine, Ria Bronte and William Letford in Edinburgh, before expanding the poetry scene to Aberdeen as Deanna Rodger is joined by Loud Poets’ Katie Ailes, and local poet Nick Bagshaw, who placed third in I Am Loud’s North Regional Heat.

2023 marks a year of highlights for the award-winning company, with their Loud Poets slam series winning the Best Regular Spoken Word Night award at the 2023 Saboteur Awards. They also celebrated a host of spoken word artists in August, presenting their second Loud Poets: Grand Slam Final and awarding a £3,000 prize after a phenomenal series of Scotland-wide Slams, which also has them shortlisted for a Creative Edinburgh Collaboration award with Edinburgh International Book Festival.

Determined to reinstate the vibrant activity around spoken word poetry within Scotland, I Am Loud Productions brings the best talent from across the UK to central and rural Scotland. Presenting unmissable open mic nights and showcases from both established spoken word poets and emerging artists, the team hope to support the bridge between passionate evenings to spoken word poetry careers.

Founded in 2014, I Am Loud Productions started as a monthly poetry night. Going on to produce multiple live shows, the team have performed across the UK and around the world at the Edinburgh, Brighton, Prague Fringe festivals, Edinburgh’s Hidden Door Festival and London’s VAULT Festival. The company has also moved into digital and audio production, leading on digital production for several literary festivals including the 2021 Saboteur Award-winning StAnza Poetry Festival, Winchester Poetry Festival and the Scottish International Storytelling Festival. The aim is to push the boundaries of traditional poetry, platforming the best Scottish talent.

Producer Bex Bidgood, comments Across the last year, we have seen literally hundreds of spoken word performers and poets gather to share their words with us. The Scottish poetry scene is hugely talented, with many performers from all works of life sharing poetry across various subjects. Spoken word can make you laugh, make you cry, make you think, and everything in between. Getting to round off our 2023 Live Season not only with a show at our regular venue the Scottish Storytelling Centre, but also with a poetry showcase & open mic in Aberdeen is a real treat. It has been a fantastic year for I Am Loud Productions, the Loud Poets, and for spoken word poetry in Scotland!