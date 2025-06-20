HAIL MARY, NONE OF THE GRACE Comes to Edinburgh Fringe This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mary Kennedy brings her solo show HAIL MARY, NONE OF THE GRACE to the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, running from July 30 to August 24 at Gilded Balloon, Appleton Tower (Eve) at 3:40 PM. The production is written and performed by Kennedy and will be directed by Charlene Ward. It is presented by Ines Wurth.

A recurring guest star on Shameless (Showtime/Netflix) as “New Fiona,” Frank Gallagher’s not-so-improved daughter, Kennedy now takes center stage in this midlife coming-of-age story that begins with an ending. Raised in an Irish Catholic household on Boston’s North Shore, she reflects on how inherited guilt and generational faith shaped her identity—and how she’s determined not to pass that legacy on to her children.

With more than 25 years as a professional comedienne—including headlining appearances at The Laugh Factory, Off Cabot–Laugh Boston, and The Comedy Store—Kennedy draws from a deep well of experience to explore personal transformation with humor and honesty. In HAIL MARY, NONE OF THE GRACE, she lays her mother to rest and, in doing so, begins to fully live her own life. The result is a comedic and poignant exploration of grief, identity, and renewal.

Critics have praised Kennedy’s storytelling for its blend of vulnerability and sharp comic timing. Samantha Ronceros of Nohoarts.com wrote: “Mary Kennedy is kind of the perfect person to create this solo show. She’s hilarious, genuine, an accomplished actress and stand-up comic, and has all the best stories… Tough but vulnerable, adorable and a little bit dangerous. Just the kind of gal you want on your side.”

The creative team includes director Charlene Ward, with the production presented by Ines Wurth.

Ticketing Information

HAIL MARY, NONE OF THE GRACE runs from July 30 to August 24 at Gilded Balloon, Appleton Tower (Eve). Performances begin at 3:40 PM and run approximately 60 minutes. Tickets start at £10. The show is recommended for ages 16 and up and contains scenes of sexual violence, scenes of violence, and strong language.

