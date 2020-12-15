Guildford Fringe Theatre Company's Professional Adult Pantomime Will Now Also Be Streamed Online

Guildford Fringe Theatre Company has announced that its professional Adult Pantomime, D!CK The Adult Panto, which plays The Back Room of The Star Inn in Guildford from 5 - 31 December 2020, will now also be available to watch from home on selected dates.

D!CK The Adult Panto will be streamed online on 17 and 18 December at 8pm, 19 December at 8.30pm and 24 December at 8pm. A household link is £19.50 (each household will be sent an individual link on which to view the show).

Definitely one for the grown-ups only, this will be the ninth Adult Panto for Guildford Fringe, following sell-out success in recent years.

Jack Marshall plays the title role of Dick with Olivia Rooks as Queen Rat/Fairy Big Bells, Rachel Warrick-Clarke as Fanny Fitznicely/Pussy and Paul Toulson as Dame Dixie Normous Fitznicely.

D!CK The Adult Panto is written by James Chalmers, Nick Wyschna and Charlotte Wyschna, directed by James Chalmers and produced by Nick Wyschna and Charlotte Wyschna for Guildford Fringe, the same creative team behind last year's hit show, Sinders.

For in-person bookings, the venue is operating at a greatly reduced capacity to allow for social distancing. Face coverings are mandatory. Group bookings allow a maximum of six people to sit together. The show runs for 1 hour with no interval. For full details of health and safety measures, visit www.GuildfordFringe.com.

To book for D!CK The Adult Panto, either online or in-person, visit www.GuildfordFringe.com or telephone the Box Office on 01483 361101.