Greenside Reveals Brand New City Centre Venue For Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024

2024 marks a start of an epic new chapter for Greenside at Edinburgh Fringe with a reinvention and new direction. The long discussed Fringe Community Hub saw the core Fringe venue bid a fond farewell to Greenside@Infirmary Street at the end of Fringe 2023. Greenside can also announce that they will not be returning to Greenside@Nicolson Square due to substantial planned building work.

With change comes opportunity and excitingly in 2024 the much-loved Fringe operator launch Greenside @George Street, a new multi-venue hub at the heart of George Street based in the The Royal Society of Edinburgh, building a new thriving artistic melting pot with six spaces under one roof. Together with Greenside @Riddle's Court Venue's four spaces, including a new addition Pickle Studio, Greenside will offer ten spaces for a wide variety of shows and companies at Edinburgh Fringe 2024 and beyond.

Greenside has grown to be a powerhouse at the Fringe, an open platform where anyone who is willing to jump into the deep end can experience all of what Edinburgh has to offer. In 2023 the programme was the third largest collection of work at the Festival and with Greenside's new multi-venue hubs the team plan to long continue being an integral and much needed platform at the heart of the Fringe.

Darren Neale and Tara Stapleton Directors of Greenside said: “We are immensely proud of what we have achieved over almost 20 years operating at the Fringe and we will continue to offer an Open Access venue where anyone can walk onto one of our stages. Although we were sad to say goodbye to our beloved Infirmary Street venue after a fantastic record breaking Fringe for us in August we are very excited about our reinvention and are really looking forward to entering our new home in George Street and delighted to welcome companies and audiences from next year onwards.”

Professor Sarah Skerratt ,RSE Chief Executive said: “The Royal Society of Edinburgh has one mission – to make knowledge useful – and our Fellows and staff seek to do this for the benefit of society at large. In partnering with Greenside and preparing to work to support the Fringe – a world-famous arts festival synonymous with Edinburgh – we are able to support the arts in the same way.”

The Edinburgh Fringe is built on a long legacy of transformation and renewal. Over its rich history venues emerge, some fade away, the epicentre of Fringe activity shifts but at its heart the enduring essence of the Fringe persists.

Greenside key facts

There will be six spaces inside Greenside @George Street making it one of the largest multi-space venues at the Fringe. Together with Greenside @Riddle's Court, Greenside will offer 10 spaces for companies at EdFringe 2024

Greenside estimate that over 100 shows will be at George Street in 2024 alone.

Greenside's 2023 Fringe programme was the third largest at the festival and 1 in 10 Theatre shows listed in the Fringe programme were held at Greenside venues.