Full Programme Announced For Paines Plough's Roundabout at Edinburgh Festival Fringe

This Summer Paines Plough's portable pop-up theatre venue Roundabout will return to Summerhall at Edinburgh Festival Fringe. During the month of August the award-winning, in-the-round auditorium will host three premieres from trailblazing playwrights Dipo Baruwa-Etti, Sami Ibrahim and Laura Lindow and the return of Chris Bush's critically acclaimed play HUNGRY which premiered at Roundabout last year. These will be performed in rep alongside visiting artists presenting theatre, cabaret, comedy, family shows, drag and more from 3 - 28 August. Tickets for Roundabout@Summerhall are now on sale at painesplough.com/news/roundabout-summerhall-2022/

The lineup of the three world premieres playing across the season, in co-production with the Rose Theatre include:

HALF-EMPTY GLASSES, a new play about Black British history in the school curriculum by Dipo Baruwa-Etti (An unfinished man) and directed by Kaleya Baxe.

Award-winning playwright Sami Ibrahim's (two Palestinians go dogging) new poetic fable about the immigration system A SUDDEN VIOLENT BURST OF RAIN, directed by Yasmin Hafesji (The Maladies), in association with Gate Theatre.

Roundabout's new family show is by Laura Lindow, THE ULTIMATE PICKLE about the importance of stories and imagination, and how young people deal with grief, and will be directed by Eva Sampson.

The three new works will be joined for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe run by the critically acclaimed play HUNGRY by Chris Bush (Steel, The Changing Room), which premiered as part of Roundabout 2021's programme. HUNGRY is a play about class, queerness, cultural appropriation and the cost of gentrification.

Visiting artists also presenting work include YESYESNONO, Ellie Keel Production, Maimuna Memon, Francesca Moody Productions and Nouveau Riche. Productions include:

YESYESNONO: WE WERE PROMISED HONEY! - A brand new solo show about hope, despair and what it means to tell a story when we've already been told the end. From the Total Theatre Award-winning company behind Five Encounters on a Site Called Craigslist and the accident did not take place.

Atticist, Ellie Keel Productions, and MAST Mayflower Studios in association with 45North: SAP - A contemporary thriller with ancient roots. When a woman tells a lie to her girlfriend, a seed is planted that starts to grow in the darkness. Now roots are cracking up through the pavement and branches are coming in at the windows, and - as she starts to see things that no one else can - she becomes the focus of some seriously unwanted attention.

Maimuna Memon: MANIC STREET CREATURE - A fresh and thrilling take on a modern love story, from the composer of critically acclaimed 'Electrolyte'. Love, lust and late nights collide in a musical roller-coaster taking the audience through the euphoria and distress of two young people dealing with their own and each other's mental health.

Francesca Moody Productions: FEELING AFRAID AS IF SOMETHING TERRIBLE IS GOING TO HAPPEN - A dark new comedy about vulnerability, intimacy, ego and truth from the Olivier Award-winning Producers of Fleabag and Baby Reindeer. Starring Tony and Olivier-nominated actor Samuel Barnett.

Nouveau Riche: CASTE-ING - Caste-ing explores the experiences of three black actresses using beatboxing, rap, song and spoken word. An entertaining and rhythmic showcase of the realities, structures and pressures of the acting industry, and how black women navigate these situations.

Francesca Moody Productions: KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER - a hilarious murder mystery musical from the Olivier Award-winning team behind Fleabag, Baby Reindeer and A Super Happy Story (About Feeling Super Sad).

Paines Plough's Roundabout will also be hosting LATER, a programme of late night one-off performances from a range of companies and artists at Edinburgh Festival Fringe including theatre, comedy, cabaret, music and loads more. The LATER programme will include Travis Alabanza & Friends! A Night of Queer Cabaret which will perform for one night only on 3rd August.

Roundabout is Paines Plough's award-winning portable in-the-round auditorium and 2022 will see it return for its eighth consecutive year. This year's premieres will preview at Rose Theatre, Kingston from 11th-24th July, with HUNGRY playing a limited run at Soho Theatre from 12th-30th July, before all four shows open in Edinburgh on 3rd August. Press nights will be from 5th August. The portable, in-the-round auditorium will then tour across the UK to cities including Burton-upon-Trent, Doncaster, North Devon, Ramsgate and Salford.

Roundabout is supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England.