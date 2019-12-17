Full Cast Announced For Tony Roper's THE STEAMIE

One of the most iconic and best-loved Scottish plays, Tony Roper's The Steamie, returns for a limited run at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow from 27 until 31 December. 13-strong dance and music ensemble joins the starry cast of Louise McCarthy (Magrit), Gayle Telfer Stevens (Dolly), Mary McCusker (Mrs Culfeathers), Fiona Wood (Doreen) and Harry Ward (Andy) to present a revamped show with a bigger set, more songs and new dance numbers, including the full cast and ensemble spectacular opening with a new song 'Glasgow' and a very special surprise for audiences!

The ensemble includes:

Alan McKenzie who sang with the world's leading operas and performed for some of West End's most renowned composers and producers such as Andrew Lloyd Weber and Cameron Macintosh;

Claire Doyle, performer, choreographer and producer who founded 3Theatre focusing on enhancing positive mental health practice and wellbeing;

Dean Brown whose portfolio ranges from performing on stage and tv to producing and choreographing for Venice and Cannes Film Festival;

Former British Dance Champion and Fellow of Dance Felicity Drever, owner and principal teacher at two Edinburgh-based dance schools;

Hannah Low who has recently finished training with The Glasgow Academy of Musical Theatre Arts and completed filming Haggis for BBC Scotland, playing Amy;

Peter Vint who has recently completed his Masters degree in musical theatre at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and since performed in various UK productions as well as abroad, Peter is also a composer and vocalist in a jazz duo Two Smooth;

London Studio Centre's scholarship awardee Lorraine Graham who has worked with such renowned companies like The National Theatre and Walt Disney Theatre, among others;

Lucy Hutchinson who has completed her Masters in musical theatre at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and since performed with the likes of Scottish Opera and Alhambra Theatre, to name a few;

graduate of Jazzartuk Mia Musak who from January 2020 will be touring the UK in Selladoor's production based around the iconic DC Thomson comic characters Dennis & Gnasher;

part of the original cast of Strictly Tap Dance Fever touring the UK and Canada, Ross Logan performed on several UK and international tours with Essence of Ireland and is currently the head of Jazz and Theatre Performance at Jazzartuk;

Amy McGregor who has just returned from Singapore where she toured A Ladder to the Stars with Visible Fictions, Amy has also worked with the likes of Citizens Theatre and Catherine Wheels;

Andy Paterson, stage, tv and film actor and also a renowned playwright who credits include the critically acclaimed cult play 3000 Trees: The Death of Mr William McRae which has been touring every year since 2014;

Martine Mcmenemy who performed in such iconic plays as Kiss Me, Kate, White Christmas and Fiddler on the Roof, also known for her work as a voice-over artist.

Tickets on sale now at https://www.thessehydro.com/events

Box office: 0844 395 4000





Related Articles Shows View More Scotland Stories

More Hot Stories For You