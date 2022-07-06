Full Cast Announced For Edinburgh Festival Fringe Run Of Tim Walker's BLOODY DIFFICULT WOMEN RUN

Wind of Change, in association with Cahoots Theatre Company, today announce the full cast for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe run of Tim Walker's critically acclaimed production of Bloody Difficult Women. Returning to the production is Graham Seed (Sir Hugh Rosen), Jessica Turner (Theresa May) and Andrew Woodall (Paul Dacre) and joining the Edinburgh run will be Rita Estevanovich (Gina Miller), Adam Jackson-Smith (Alan Miller) and George Jones (Max Guilden). Bloody Difficult Women will be running at the Ballroom at the Assembly Rooms from 3 to 28 August 2022, following an extended run at Riverside Studios this Spring.

Tim Walker's new drama sees the tumultuous political events of recent years played out in a power struggle between two determined women. The production, inspired by the court case Gina Miller brought against Theresa May in 2016 and with the final climatic scene set in the present is directed by Stephen Unwin.

Rita Estevanovich plays Gina Miller. Her UK stage debut was in Isley Lynn's Albatross at The Ugly Duck; and her film credits include Here Comes the Night, Tripping Through, Deliverance of Silence, Zombie Driftwood and Cayman Went. She has performed onstage in the Cayman Islands for more than two decades as an actress, host, folk singer, storyteller and dancer.

Adam Jackson-Smith plays Alan Miller. His theatre credits include The Girl On The Train (Duke of York's Theatre/UK tour), Love on the Links (Salisbury Playhouse), The Real Thing (Theatre Royal Bath/Cambridge Arts Theatre/Rose Theatre), The Dresser (Duke of York's Theatre), The First Man (Jermyn Street Theatre), The Deep Blue Sea (The Watermill Theatre), The Rivals (Arcola Theatre), The 39 Steps (Criterion Theatre), The Second Mrs Tanqueray (Rose Theatre), The Illusion (Southwark Playhouse), The Phoenix of Madrid, Iphigenia, The Surprise of Love (Theatre Royal Bath) and The 24 Hour Plays (The Old Vic).

George Jones plays Max Guilden. His stage credits include Blackpool Lights (Theatre503), Runaways (Arcola Theatre), Swimming (White Bear Theatre), Homebaked: The Musical (Liverpool's Royal Court), Cherry Jezebel (Everyman Theatre) and The Marlowe Sessions (Malthouse Theatre Canterbury).

Graham Seed plays Sir Hugh Rosen. His theatre work includes The Mousetrap (UK and India tour), The Ladykillers (New Wolsey Theatre/Queen's Theatre Hornchurch/Salisbury Playhouse), Flare Path, Basketcase, Journey's End (UK tours), An Audience with Jimmy Savile (Park Theatre/Edinburgh Festival), Dead Sheep (Park Theatre/UK tour), Bedroom Farce, Separate Tables (Salisbury Playhouse), Yes, Prime Minister (Chichester Festival Theatre/UK tour), Accolade, Too Good to Be True (Finborough Theatre), The Skin Game (Orange Tree Theatre), Present Laughter (Theatr Clwyd) and A Chaste Maid in Cheapside (Almeida Theatre/UK tour). For television, his work includes He Kills Coppers, The Chatterley Affair, Station Jim, Band of Brothers, Nature Boy, Dinnerladies, Ashenden, , Victoria Wood as Seen on TV, C.A.B., Who's Who, Brideshead Revisited and I Claudius; and for film, Peterloo, Bonded by Blood II, Tezz, Wild Target, Morning Jericho, These Foolish Things, AKA, Honest and Gandhi. Seed played series regular Nigel Pargetter for over 27 years for BBC Radio 4's The Archers.

Jessica Turner plays Theresa May. Her theatre work includes A Song at Twilight, Present Laughter (Theatre Royal Bath/UK tour), The Fantastic Follies of Mrs Rich (RSC), All My Sons (Rose Theatre Kingston/The Watermill Theatre), The Second Mrs Tanqueray (Rose Theatre Kingston), Lettice and Lovage (The Watermill Theatre), Persuasion (Salisbury Playhouse), Wallenstein (Chichester Festival Theatre), Waste (Almeida Theatre), Girl in the Goldfish Bowl (Sheffield Theatres), Mary Stuart, Oedipus (Nuffield Southampton), Cuckoos (Barbican/Theatre Royal Bath), King Lear (The Old Vic/UK tour), Albert Speer, The White Chameleon, The Beaux Stratagem (National Theatre) and Good (Donmar Warehouse). For television, her work Tess of the D'Urbervilles, 10 Days to War, Waking the Dead, The Line of Beauty, The Cazalets, The Ambassador, The Mill on the Floss and All or Nothing at All; and for film, The Ottoman Lieutenant, The Murder of Princess Diana and Deeply.

Andrew Woodall plays Paul Dacre. His theatre work includes Admissions (Trafalgar Studios), Antony and Cleopatra, Julius Caesar, Wendy and Peter Pan (RSC), First Light (Chichester Festival Theatre), The Wars of the Roses (Rose Theatre Kingston), Great Britain (National Theatre/Theatre Royal Haymarket), South Downs/The Browning Version (Harold Pinter Theatre/Chichester Festival Theatre), Benefactors (Sheffield Theatres), The Knowledge and Little Platoons (Bush Theatre), Women Beware Women (National Theatre), Hedda Gabler (Gate Theatre Dublin), Much Ado About Nothing, The Voysey Inheritance, The Life of Galileo (National Theatre), Gaslight (The Old Vic), As You Like It (Wyndham's Theatre), As You Desire Me (Playhouse Theatre) and The Sugar Syndrome (Royal Court Theatre). For television, his work includes, The Reckoning, Lockwood and Co., Des, Granchester, Lucan, New Worlds, An Adventure in Time and Space, Above Suspicion (David Rushton), Men are Wonderful, Personal Affairs, Place of Execution, Lawless, Hear the Silence and Charles II; and for film, Where is Anne Frank, Solo: A Star Wars Story, 303 Squadron, The Riot Club, Belle, Johnny English Reborn, Hypnotic, The Count of Monto Cristo and Regeneration.

Tim Walker is an author, broadcaster and British Press Award-winning journalist. He had a unique insight into the cases Gina Miller brought against the governments of Theresa May and Boris Johnson as he advised her on media strategy on both occasions. He has worked in staff positions on The Observer, the Daily Mail and The Sunday Telegraph, where he was the theatre critic. More recently, he has written columns for the Daily Mirror and The New European. He stood briefly as the Lib Dem parliamentary candidate in Canterbury in the last election. Star Turns, his latest book, was published in September.

Stephen Unwin directs. Unwin founded the English Touring Theatre in 1993. For the company, he directed more than 30 productions of classical and new plays, including award-winning productions of Hamlet with Alan Cumming, Hedda Gabler, Henry IV Parts One and Two with Timothy and Samuel West, King Lear with Timothy West, The Seagull with Cheryl Campbell and Ghosts with Diana Quick and Daniel Evans. These transferred to the Donmar and the Old Vic. He produced two plays by Jonathan Harvey and Peter Gill's award-winning The York Realist as well as Sir Peter Hall's production of Uncle Vanya. In 2008, he became Artistic Director of the new Rose Theatre in Kingston, which he ran until January 2014. His productions there included Hay Fever with Celia Imrie, The Importance of Being Earnest with Jane Asher, The Lady from the Sea with Joely Richardson, The Vortex with Kerry Fox and Day in the Death of Joe Egg with Ralf Little. He hosted the very successful Time to Talk series with 50 leading actors and personalities. Also an author, he has written ten books on theatre, drama and related subjects, as well as numerous articles for newspapers and journals. He is also active in campaigning for the rights of the disabled. He is Chairman of KIDS, a national charity which provides a wide range of services for disabled children, young people and their families.