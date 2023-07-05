From Start To Finnish In Association With Spindrift Theatre Heads To Edinburgh Fringe With THEM

In a physical theatre performance, four women from Iceland and Finland delve into the world of masculinity to share stories about love, fathers, sexuality, pride and the fear of being a burden. Based on dozens of interviews with male-identifying people from different countries as well as the creators' own personal stories, it asks questions about men's experiences of toxic masculinity, and of women's experiences of patriarchy. Them unpacks many of the issues surrounding gender with tenderness, humour and empathy, applying a female gaze to understanding men's experiences of masculinity, including the pain of not fitting in, the thrill of finding one's strength, and the sorrow of not knowing how to cry.

The piece seeks to enquire with curiosity and openness, embracing vulnerability and listening with empathy. Charting the way that culture and society has changed over the last eight years, the performers will also turn their gaze inwards, looking at their own experiences of gender to expose the limiting impacts of the patriarchy and how it makes people identify by gender and prevents us from seeing ourselves first-and-foremost as human.

Performer Bergdis Julia Johannsdottir said, "It´s when you put your ego aside that you can really examine yourself with curiosity, without judgement, justification or defence. One audience member came up to us after a performance and told us that it just made him realize that feminism is for everyone, not just women, "because very few of us fit in these particular norms" as he said. And that's exactly what we wanted to achieve: touch people's hearts as well as their minds by casting a light on this subject."

Spindrift Theatre is an award-winning, all-female Nordic theatre company consisting of seven women from Finland, Norway and Iceland. They focus on visually intriguing, physical performances, following the passion to move audiences through both honesty and dreamlike worlds. They won the Best Ensemble Award for Them at Reykjavik Fringe Festival and The Audience Choice at Gothenburg Fringe Festival in 2022.

From Start to Finnish is an annual showcase presented at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe that represents the best in Finnish performing arts. Returning to Edinburgh for its eleventh year, From Start to Finnish 2023 features four shows: A Couple of Humans (Summerhall), Chevalier - Hobbyhorse Circus (Assembly) Insomniac's Fable (Summerhall) and Them (Pleasance). In previous years, the showcase has included the award-winning Cock, Cock... Who's There? and The Desk, the Fringe First-winning physical theatre piece.