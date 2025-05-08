Francesca Moody Productions Launches SHEDINBURGH Edinburgh Fringe Spinoff

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Edinburgh Fringe is changing â€“ andÂ SHEDINBURGHÂ is rewriting the narrative. Launching as a live venue for the very first time this summer, experience rising stars alongside hand-picked legends and cult favouritesâ€“ including Jayde Adams, Mark Watson, Deborah Frances-White, Ivo Graham, Sh!t Theatre, Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, Maimuna Memon and many more.

By day: your new favourite Fringe hangout, a place to collaborate and create, with free-to-attend ShedX talks â€“ all fuelled by the best local food and drink. By night: an intimate stage for one-night-only shows, must-see music events, and the best of the Fringe â€“ unplugged, up-close, and unforgettable.Â

SHEDINBURGH is a reimagining of a more sustainable, accessible, artist-first Fringe. Every creative is paid, every show has Pay What You CanÂ tickets. With no barriers and no compromises â€“ just incredible work on a stage that belongs to everyone. So, what are you waiting for? Head to the shed!

