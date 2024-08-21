Edinburgh International Film Festival Announces Winners Of the Sean Connery Prize and the Thelma Schoonmaker Prize

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The relaunched Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) has announced the winners of its new prize for feature filmmaking and its new prize for short filmmaking.

The awards were presented at a special ceremony at Cameo Cinema in Edinburgh by Jason Connery on behalf of The Connery Foundation and by legendary film editor Thelma Schoonmaker.

The winner of the inaugural The Sean Connery Prize for Feature Filmmaking Excellence, decided on by an audience vote and funded by The Connery Foundation is

THE CEREMONY, directed by Jack King.

Two migrant workers are forced to bury a colleague in the Yorkshire hills. When one demands to perform the dead man his rightful Islamic burial, nerves begin to fray and a righteous power struggle emerges as the long and bitter winter night closes in on them. Beautifully directed and performed and shot in stark black and white with a vivid sense of visual splendour, this humane and moving film packs quite the emotional punch.

Director Jack King is a self-taught writer/director & film-maker from Bradford, Yorkshire. He started out making music videos for independent and major record labels, and his work has racked up repeated Vimeo staff picks and millions of views online. He has since made several short films, both publicly funded and independent, including PRINTS which was shot on location in Japan and premiered at Clermont Ferrand in 2019 before going on to play at festivals worldwide. His most recent short PREDATORS supported by BFI Network was nominated for a UK critics circle award earlier this year after premiering at BFI London Film Festival in 2023.

Whilst working on debut 'The Ceremony' Jack has also been developing a handful of features for international collaboration, including SUNBURN which was selected for EIFF Talent Lab Connects in 2022 and SNOWBIRD recently awarded a development grant from the Great British Sasakawa Foundation.

Ten feature-length World Premieres were presented at EIFF as part of the competition with the winning filmmaker being awarded £50,000 to support their future projects.

The other films in competition films were Arash Rakhsha's urgent documentary ALL THE MOUNTAINS GIVE; Mary Jiménez and Bénédicte Liénard's richly poetic FUGUE (FUGA); Will Seefried's haunting queer drama LILIES NOT FOR ME; Daisy-May Hudson's stirring film LOLLIPOP; Abdolreza Kahani's subversive comedy drama A SHRINE; Bryan Carberry's clear-eyed take on artificial intelligence *SMILES AND KISSES YOU*; Nina Conti's absurdist road movie SUNLIGHT; Kelsey Taylor's dark psychological thriller TO KILL A WOLF; and Manuela Irene's delicately moving XIBALBA MONSTER (MONSTRUO DE XIBALBA).

The winner of The Thelma Schoonmaker Prize for Short Filmmaking Excellence Competition is MANNY WOLFE, directed by Trevor Neuhoff.

It's 1947. Manny Wolf is an actor exhausted by Tinseltown. He also happens to be a real werewolf. After nonstop rejection, a chance encounter sets him up to get a role in a major monster movie. Does Manny sacrifice artistic integrity and take the job? Or is there another path?

A graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts in 2013, Trevor is a director, writer, producer and occasional actor. He spent almost a decade working for Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey. He joined Robert on many sets before serving as Co-Executive Producer on Downey Jr.'s Max TV series DOWNEY'S DREAM CARS. He's made music videos, short docs, and short narrative films that live on the internet and resides in Los Angeles, California.

The short film competition winner was also decided on by an audience vote and is awarded £15,000 to support their future projects.

The other shorts in the competition were Lisa Clarkson's starkly realist PATERNAL ADVICE; Jamie Di Spirito's powerful HOMEWORK; Gavin Reid's quirky and poignant documentary MY DAD AND THE VOLCANO; Liberty Smith's experimental documentary MY EXPLODING HOUSE; Max Olson's bold and haunting NICO; Inés Villanueva's beautiful Argentine comedy SHOAL (CARDUMEN); and Wilma Smith's JUBILEE which blends live-action with napkin-based stop-motion animation.

EIFF Director, Paul Ridd has said “We are so pleased to be presenting these inaugural awards for excellence in filmmaking to two incredibly exciting films and filmmaking teams. These new EIFF awards were set up to support new and emerging filmmakers in their careers. Both these films show immense vision and skill at connecting with audiences and we wish both filmmakers the very best for the future.”

EIFF 2024 is supported by Screen Scotland and the BFI Audience Projects Fund, awarding National Lottery funding, the Industry Programme is backed by EXPO funding from the Scottish Government through Creative Scotland, and EventScotland part of VisitScotland's Events Directorate.

Edinburgh International Film Festival runs from Thursday 15 to Wednesday 21 August 2024. Images from across the programme available here



The Sean Connery Prize for Feature Filmmaking Excellence

ALL THE MOUNTAINS GIVE (Arash Rakhsha, Iran) World Premiere

A powerful documentary about the Kolbari covert goods trades between the Kurdish cities and towns of Iran and borders of Iraq, the film follows friends Hamid and Yasser as they balance fragile work and family lives.

THE CEREMONY (Jack King, UK) World Premiere

A fight over stolen property - and a tragic death - brings together two migrant workers as they search for a suitable burial place. Shot in black and white against a rolling Yorkshire landscape, this drama packs a powerful punch.

FUGUE (FUGA) (Mary Jiménez, Bénédicte Liénard, Belgium, France, Netherlands, Peru) World Premiere

A richly poetic journey to the heart of the Peruvian jungle, where a lover must be laid to rest. This drama - where we uncover lives of intimidation and violence - has a unique visual and sonic style.

LILIES NOT FOR ME (Will Seefried, US, South Africa, UK) World Premiere

Told through elegant flashbacks, two men wrestle with their sexuality in the repressive English society of the 1920s. Exploring a neglected period in queer history, this drama is defined by a haunting mix of romanticism and unflinching honesty.

LOLLIPOP (Daisy-May Hudson, UK) World Premiere

A stirring drama about a mother desperate to maintain custody of her children, following her release from prison. When things seem dark for Molly (Posy Sterling), an encounter with an old friend may spark something new.

A SHRINE (Abdolreza Kahani, Iran, Canada France) World Premiere

A mobile religious shrine acts as a get-rich-quick scheme for an ambitious man. But there may be consequences... This subversive comedy drama also offers an intriguing and offbeat window into the diasporic Iranian community in Montreal.

*SMILES AND KISSES YOU* (Bryan Carberry, US) World Premiere

The relationship between a man and his life-size AI-animated doll is explored in this moving documentary. A clear eyed and open hearted take on machine learning and loneliness, in an age of algorithmic dating apps.

SUNLIGHT (Nina Conti, UK) World Premiere

An absurd, original and darkly comic road movie about a monkey, a man and a dead man's watch. Written, produced and directed by EdFringe favourite Nina Conti, the comedian stars as a life-size iteration of her stand-up sidekick.

TO KILL A WOLF (Kelsey Taylor, US) World Premiere

Reimagining the classic fable Little Red Riding Hood, a young girl is discovered in the snowy Oregon landscapes by a social pariah. This dark psychological drama interrogates trauma, grief and redemption in a dangerous world.

XIBALBA MONSTER (MONSTRUO DE XIBALBA) (Manuela Irene, Mexico) World Premiere A young boy forms an unlikely friendship with an ageing hermit while struggling to make sense of the death of his parents. This delicately moving film explores the circle of life, the human experience and the order of the natural world.

The Thelma Schoonmaker Prize for Short Filmmaking Excellence Competition

PATERNAL ADVICE (Lisa Clarkson, Scotland) World Premiere

A starkly realist short from Scottish director Lisa Clarkson exploring tough love and masculinity passed down the generations.

HOMEWORK (Jamie di Spirito, UK) World Premiere

A powerful film about the secrets kept between a mother and her daughters from British director Jamie di Spirito. Director: Jamie di Spirito.

MY DAD AND THE VOLCANO (Gavin Reid, Scotland) World Premiere

Scottish director Gavin Reid explores his relationship with his father and his art in this quirky and poignant documentary short.

MY EXPLODING HOUSE (Liberty Smith, UK) World Premiere

An experimental documentary by British director Liberty Smith investigating her mother's thirty-year-old memory of their old house being blown up for a television film.

NICO (Max Olson, US) World Premiere

American director Max Olson debuts their unique visual style, in this bold and haunting short about a trans man who reminds an elderly widow of her late husband.

MANNY WOLFE (Trevor Neuhoff, US) World Premiere

A funny and moving spin on classic noir featuring a werewolf actor who can't catch a break in Hollywood, directed by Trevor Neuhoff.

SHOAL (CARDUMEN) (Inés Villanueva, Argentina) World Premiere

Given the task of writing a song about molluscs and existentialism, a young singer works on her entry during a birthday party in this beautiful Argentine comedy from Inés Villanueva.

THE JUBILEE (Wilma Smith, Scotland) World Premiere

Blending live-action with napkin-based stop-motion animation, this Scottish short directed by Wilma Smith explores dementia through a new and potent lens.

Comments

