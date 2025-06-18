Edinburgh International Film Festival 2025 to Host Premiere of NFTS Sean Connery Talent Lab Short Films

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF), the National Film and Television School (NFTS) NFTS Scotland and The Sean Connery Foundation have announced that the six short films created as part of the inaugural NFTS Sean Connery Talent Lab will have their World Premieres as part of this year’s Film Festival.

These short films are Gowk (dir. Ryan Pollock), Nora Can’t Score (dir. Josefa Celestin), Lady Maclean (dir. Catriona Macleod), Twenty Twenty (dir. Alex Salam), Static (dir. Miranda Stern) and Checkout (dir. Mairead Hamilton).

These six films will premiere to the public at EIFF’s prestigious showcase event with an invite list of key industry figures from across Scotland, the UK and beyond.

The NFTS Sean Connery Talent Lab is a transformative 12-month talent development programme which provides a unique opportunity for 25 aspiring filmmakers across five disciplines (writers/directors, producers, cinematographers and editors) to create their own unique short films, made with the financial support and creative guidance of BBC Film. To ensure the programme is as accessible to as many people as possible, each of the 25 places have been substantially subsidised, with 70% of fees underwritten by the Sean Connery Foundation.

Located in Leith, Edinburgh, close to the expanding creative quarter under development by FirstStage Studios in partnership with Forth Ports and others, the participating filmmakers from across Scotland have embarked on a collaborative filmmaking journey which began in April 2024. Six dynamic filmmaking teams were assembled, gaining access to a first-class training curriculum, made up of seminars, hands-on workshops and mentorship opportunities. Dedicated guidance from renowned NFTS Heads of Department and prominent industry executives, including BBC Film, also enriched and enhanced the development and post-production process.

Each filmmaking team received a £25,000 production budget, with free access to cutting-edge equipment and unrivalled training facilities provided by NFTS Scotland. The tailor-made programme has been designed to further amplify the expertise of each participant in their respective craft specialism, allowing them to refine their skills and push the boundaries of creativity.

The programme was also designed to be part-time, enabling participants to strike a balance between other paid work and professional engagements. Aligned with the unwavering commitment of NFTS to promoting diversity within the industry, the NFTS Sean Connery Talent Lab is dedicated to providing a supportive and inclusive experience for disabled and neuro-divergent individuals, including those with conditions such as dyslexia, a cause close to the heart of The Sean Connery Foundation. Upon successful completion of the programme, participants will be awarded an NFTS Diploma in Filmmaking.

Now, after an intensive 12 months, the NFTS Sean Connery Talent Lab has culminated in the creation of six short films that serve as powerful industry ‘calling cards’, offering an invaluable launchpad for the 25 talented individuals to make their mark on the world of film.

The NFTS Sean Connery Talent Lab is supported by a wide range of industry partners, trusts and foundations who have pledged their support to underpin the programme with additional funding, bursaries and scholarships. BBC Film is the production partner with several other partners joining the Talent Lab including: The Dana and Albert Broccoli Foundation, FirstStage Studios, Blazing Griffin, DNA Films, Hartswood Films, Juniper Trust, LS Productions, the Rank Foundation, Synchronicity Films, Baillie Gifford and Progressive Broadcast Hire.

Edinburgh International Film Festival will run from 14-20 August 2025. Building on EIFF’s reinvigorated vision under new leadership from CEO and Festival Director Paul Ridd and Festival Producer Emma Boa, the Festival will continue to accelerate the discovery of new film talent and engage with audiences, industry members and local, national and international media.

Helmed by CEO and Festival Director Paul Ridd and Festival Producer Emma Boa, the Festival team aims to create a world-class showcase for independent film and filmmaking talent. Ridd is supported by the EIFF Board, led by Chair Andrew Macdonald of DNA Films, producer of the iconic Edinburgh-based film Trainspotting; and Vice Chair Amy Jackson, producer of BAFTA award-winning indie, Aftersun; as well as Peter Rice, former Chairman of General Entertainment at Disney and President of 21st Century Fox; Teresa Moneo, Former Director of UK Film, Netflix; Isla Macgillivray, Partner at Saffrey; and Romana Ramzan, Producer at No Code Studio.

