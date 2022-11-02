Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Edinburgh International Festival Announces Free Digital Programme

The At Home programme is available for free, worldwide, and will feature 16 videos released throughout November.

Nov. 02, 2022  
Edinburgh International Festival Announces Free Digital Programme

Edinburgh International Festival has revealed full details of a month-long digital programme series, Edinburgh International Festival At Home in partnership with abrdn, alongside a video featuring an excerpt of a brand-new poem by Edinburgh Makar, Hannah Lavery. The poem, also titled 'Edinburgh is a Story' was read by Lavery at the International Festival's 2022 Opening Event, MACRO, and is now available in full to read on the Festival website.

Celebrating the Edinburgh International Festival in its 75th year, the At Home programme is available for free, worldwide, and will feature 16 videos released throughout November. The programme comprises a set of five short films titled Edinburgh is a Story, two full-length concerts performed at the 2022 International Festival, a series of six intimate music sessions, and a behind-the-scenes video that includes artist interviews.

The Festival commissioned Glasgow-based production company Forest of Black to produce Edinburgh is a Story, five short films which come together to create a beautiful journey through the city. Each is filmed in an iconic Edinburgh location and creates an intimate portrait of an artist featured in this year's Festival programme. Audiences will experience powerful performances from poet Hannah Lavery, Ukrainian soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska and the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra, British pianist and conductor Wayne Marshall, Australian didgeridoo virtuoso William Barton and a new Scottish Ballet commission choreographed by Nicholas Shoesmith. Locations range from the ancient winding city streets to the Scottish Parliament Building and the wild Salisbury Crags to the historic Palace of Holyroodhouse.

A series of exclusive music sessions captured backstage throughout the 2022 Edinburgh International Festival feature: a vivid and passionate performance from the Takács Quartet, pioneering early music performer Jordi Savall with members of his Hespèrion XXI ensemble, Gaelic vocal trio Sian performing as part of Niteworks: Comann, leading contemporary performer of Celtic music Brighde Campbell and Iranian musician Aref Ghorbani. The sessions open with the Scottish indie rock duo Arab Strap.

During this year's Festival, two concerts were captured at full broadcast quality, including the joyfully epic Closing Concert. For this, Sir Andrew Davis conducts the Royal Scottish National Orchestra performing Elgar's Dream of Gerontius from the Usher Hall, featuring the Edinburgh Festival Chorus and the National Youth Choir of Scotland. The other full performance features British harpsichordist and conductor Richard Egarr as he leads a hand-picked ensemble of outstanding period musicians to perform Bach's Brandenburg Concertos, each with its own distinctive character and sound. Highlights of a concert performance of Handel's Saul will be released, with soloists Neal Davies and Iestyn Davies joining period instrument orchestra The English Concert under conductor John Butt for one of the true masterpieces of Baroque vocal music.

The At Home programme takes place 27 October 2022 - 1 December with three digital releases per week, each at 4pm, all freely available to be watched from anywhere in the world at www.eif.co.uk/at-home and on the Edinburgh International Festival YouTube Channel. On 30th November audiences are invited to join the International Festival on YouTube and celebrate St Andrew's Day by watching a beautiful journey across Edinburgh as world class artists perform in stunning locations.

Francesca Hegyi, Chief Executive, Edinburgh International Festival said "It was so encouraging to see our audiences return to the city's concert halls and theatres in our 75th year, the anticipation of this year's Festival was high and the artists delivered.

"Not everyone can make it to our live performances, however, and the At Home programme gives a taste of what we have on offer at the International Festival. We couldn't do this without the support of abrdn, so it's with great appreciation to them that we unveil this programme.

"It's available for free and from anywhere in the world, so wherever you are this November you can transport yourself to Edinburgh in August."

Judith Kynaston, Head of Global Brand at abrdn said "We're delighted to support the Edinburgh International Festival Digital At Home Programme for a second time. At Home gives global audiences the opportunity to experience a diverse programme of live performances for free, and we're excited to continue our association with the World's leading performing arts festival in 2022. Looking forward to watching!"




Christmas Magic Returns To Macrobert Arts Centre This December Photo
Christmas Magic Returns To Macrobert Arts Centre This December
Macrobert Arts Centre, Forth Valley's Cultural Hub, has announced full details of its spellbinding Christmas season for 2022. Learn more about the lineup here!
Review: THE TIME MACHINE, Tron Theatre Photo
Review: THE TIME MACHINE, Tron Theatre
In a secret bunker, a group of feminists are taking matters into their own hands as they contemplate impending doom and ask if it is all too late to turns things around. Meanwhile, a traveler lands in the year 802,701 to discover the fate of future humans and tries to unravel how it all came down to this. Join this fiery and furious company of extremists for a tale of time travel, survival and human evolution in a bold and irreverent re-imagining of H. G. Wells science fiction classic.
Scottish Ballets THE SNOW QUEEN Returns Next Month Photo
Scottish Ballet's THE SNOW QUEEN Returns Next Month
Scottish Ballet’s spectacular and much-loved production of The Snow Queen returns to the stage, after its sell-out tour in 2019. 
Tron Theatre Company Full-Scale Panto Returns For 2022 With THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ Photo
Tron Theatre Company Full-Scale Panto Returns For 2022 With THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ
This year's show The Wonderful Wizard of Oz (23 Nov '22 - 8 Jan '23) sees our return to a full-scale production and will once again be written by the 'king of panto' Johnny McKnight - who will also don the gingham frock and ruby slippers made famous by Judy Garland, to play Dorothy Blawna-Gale.

