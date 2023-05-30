Edinburgh Comedy Awards Calls For Support

Following the joyful return and 40th anniversary celebration of Dave’s Edinburgh Comedy Awards in 2022 after the two-year Covid pause, the Edinburgh Comedy Awards are now planning ahead for the next 40 years to ensure the Awards’ long-term future.

The awards' fifth title sponsor, TV comedy channel Dave who supported the Awards in 2019 and 2022, have decided to focus on other initiatives within the comedy industry.

As everyone across the arts knows, post Covid the commercial landscape has changed significantly: marketing and sponsorship budgets are under huge pressure and the pool of ethically appropriate sponsors diminished.

"Sadly, in this environment, we have been unable to secure a new title sponsor for 2023," a statement reads. "It has become clear that we need to change the funding model, to think beyond one large title sponsor, to raise money from a mix of sources. To support this new structure, we are in the process of placing the Awards into a charitable trust. This will enable us to put syndicates together, thereby raising smaller amounts of money and accessing different budgets from companies and individuals."

The core principles at the heart of the Awards will remain: they will continue to operate an open-access, independent, thorough, inclusive and fair judging process comprising senior members of the comedy industry, comedy critics and comedy fans representing the public.

That is our future: however, for the Awards to take place this year, they need some help. They are calling out for potential heroes asking them to step forward with support so we do not have to pause the awards for 2023 and we can continue to find and spotlight the next generation of talent at this year’s Festival.

Nica Burns Edinburgh Comedy Awards long-serving Director says:

“I am a passionate advocate of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and the vital role it plays in acting as a springboard for many careers, including my own. I remain committed to the Awards which I have fought for and grown over the last four decades and I am proud of their role in spotlighting outstanding comedy talent. As the Comedy section has expanded to become such a significant genre of the Fringe, so have the costs of running the Awards. Having stepped in and personally sponsored them twice over the years, I will be the first to put money on the table for 2023, but post Covid can no longer do it on my own. I am therefore inviting the comedy industry and all potential partners to get in touch immediately to help make the Awards happen this year. There are a number of possibilities including contributing to sponsoring each Award and/or the Presentation. You can get in touch at support@comedyawards.co.uk.”

Shona McCarthy, Chief Executive Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society recognised:

"The Edinburgh Comedy Awards have been a really important part of the Fringe landscape for the last forty years, providing crucial funding for the winners and a major opportunity to comics taking part in the Festival. Comedy is critically underfunded, but a huge part of the Fringe, and we know that artists, venues and the wider comedy community will want us to work collaboratively to support the ECA in any way we can, in redeveloping and securing a sustainable future for the Awards. Nica has worked tirelessly to make these Awards happen every year, with so much personal investment along the way. The Awards have become an institution in their own right now, and we look forward to them continuing to evolve and grow in the years to come."

Cherie Cunningham, Channel Director for Dave added:

"We took the difficult decision at the end of last year not to continue with our sponsorship of the Edinburgh Comedy Awards. It was a fantastic privilege to be part of such a prestigious event, and we thank Nica and all at the Awards for two hugely rewarding years full of great comedy. We hope they continue to go from strength to strength and continue supporting new comedy and up and coming comedians."