ELYSIUM Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Meet Elysium Court’s newest arrivals - an aspirational couple in their late thirties who’ve recently escaped central London to start family life in earnest. The woman plans to spend her maternity leave happily cultivating vegetables…and hopefully her online presence. But from the moment she pulls up her narrow new garden’s standard-issue astroturf, their haven turns to hell.

From multidisciplinary artists Milly Blue (Basement Jaxx, BBC Radio 4) and Jessie Maryon Davies (Kate Nash, Lips Choir), Elysium is a moving, modern horror, full of humour and spine-tingling truths, with a haunting live score and original songs.

A satirical, suspenseful nightmare inspired by modern gothic literature and speculative fiction, Elysium will linger in the memory long after the lights go up.

Milly Blue and Jessie Maryon Davies are Ghouls Aloud, lifelong friends, and an exciting creative partnership which perfectly blends music and theatre through provocative writing which both challenges and entertains. Elysium is their debut work.

Comments

Don't Miss a Scotland News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...