EDINBURGH 2025: Review: SARAH BRADLEY: JUST LIKE OTHER GIRLS, Gilded Balloon

Sarah Bradley spent a portion of her younger years trying to be NLOG. This stands for “Not Like Other Girls” and she takes us through a (spectacularly well-organised) presentation about the definition and examples of this behaviour. It’s the type of person who’ll say they don’t like typically feminine things or don’t have many female friends. But her secret? She does in fact, like those things, and she’s tired of pretending she doesn’t.

Just Like Other Girls is a genuinely fascinating look at how the genders are perceived when it comes to fandom. When there was the rise of comic book movies and nerd culture in the mid 2010s, girls were called “hysterical” for unabashedly loving things. It was cool to wear a Marvel t-shirt but not a Taylor Swift one. Bradley confesses that she bought into this kind of cynicism, quoted Anchorman, went to comic conventions and hid her Swiftie-ness from the world.

To say that this show is relatable is an understatement and Bradley has definitely found her people. The audience at this performance really enhanced the experience as there were some genuine gasps, giggles and enthusiastic nods of agreement throughout.

The tech element of this show is definitely to be praised as well. This is an extremely well thought-out presentation- and she’s even provided a list of resources post show!

Sarah Bradley: Just Like Other Girls is an absolute joy of an hour that celebrates loving what you love without fear or judgment.

