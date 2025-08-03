EDINBURGH 2025: Review: ROSE + BUD, Pleasance Courtyard

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Written by Rose Coogan, directed by Benjamin Gould and starring Coogan and Conor Cupples, Rose + Bud is a story about transition in Northern Ireland.

Initially played by Cupples, we meet a lad on his way to university in Derry. Derry might not be what he dreamed of, but as his mother says- “a city is a city”. Cupples is bursting with nervous energy as he heads into his first freshers mixer. He meets Clodagh, a butch lesbian and she becomes his first friend at uni.

Early on, our protagonist realises that they are trans. Debuting their new look at Halloween, the name Rose suddenly seems to fit more and they begin living as their authentic self. It’s all going pretty well- but what will it be like returning to small-town NI for Christmas?

The characters are well written from the chain-smoking mother to the insensitive but well-meaning drama teacher.

It could easily become confusing as Coogan and Cupples switch between different characters- especially as they play the same character at different stages of their life/transition. However, the writing works so well and the performances are so strong its always easy to keep track of who is who. The change in energy from an anxious wee fresher to a confident young woman is a joy to watch.

What is really wonderful about Rose+Bud is the lack of misery. It’s a pretty joyful celebration of identity with a warm and witty script packed with pop culture references.

