EDINBURGH 2025: Review: MOLLY MCGUINNESS: SLOB, Monkey Barrel

Slob is the Edinburgh Fringe debut show from Manchester-based comedian Molly McGuinness. McGuinness loves a buffet and has decided to cater for her audience which really sets a new bar for comedians who haven’t thought to supply veggie cocktail sausages this festival. She’s a wonderful host and engages with her audience.

After a life-threatening illness, Molly McGuinness was forced to take some time out and just do nothing. Literally nothing. She was in a coma. It’s a fairly shocking story but she builds and breaks the tension well when it feels like its getting a bit too serious.

There are some really excellent observations (why do CEX exclusively hire moshers?) and some proper big laughs among the storytelling narrative. There are also some brilliant callbacks that make Slob an awful lot of fun despite some serious subject matter.

At the end of the show, McGuinness remarks that this might be her only chance at doing a Fringe run due to the eye-watering costs of the festival. It’s a deeply depressing fact that we might lose such sharp, witty comedians because they’re being priced out.

Slob is a fantastic, hilarious hour packed with warmth from a wonderful comic.

