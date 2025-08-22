EDINBURGH 2025: Review: LOVETT, Pleasance Courtyard

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Lovett is a new play produced by Boondog Theatre written and performed by Lucy Roslyn and directed by Jamie Firth.

Eleanor Lovett has always been overshadowed by her partner in crime and now it is her chance to tell her story. This hour-long piece takes us through Eleanor (Nelly)’s childhood and marriage before she teamed up with Sweeney Todd.

Roslyn hooks us in straight away with her vivid description of her technique for cutting through bone and flesh. She married an older man, a butcher but first learned how to use a knife from her father, who was a whaler. The language used is absolutely brutal and paints a gory picture.

There’s a strong start and a good ending but the piece lags somewhat in the middle. There isn’t quite enough material to sustain the full hour and it loses its way a bit though comes back around. Roslyn is a captivating performer who manages to remain charming while describing her gruesome work. There’s definitely a lot of potential for Lovett.

