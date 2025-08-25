EDINBURGH 2025: Review: LAST RITES, Pleasance Courtyard

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Last Rites is a collaboration between Ad Infinitum and Ramesh Meyyappan. It’s a wordless piece of theatre where the story is told through captions, BSL, movement and projections.

It follows our protagonist on a journey from the UK to India to perform his father’s last rites ritual in keeping with his Hindu faith. Firstly, the son wants to perform his own ritual.

The audio and visual design of this show is mesmerising. We’re taken from peaceful gardens to fast motorbike rides that give us a feel for who these characters are.

The show is all about loss, but also the complex feelings that come alongside it. Arjun is frustrated that his father never learned sign language so that he could communicate with him, and the resentment over this has clearly been building for decades.

Last Rites is a touching and beautiful piece of captivating storytelling.

Photo credit: Mihaela Bodloic

