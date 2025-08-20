EDINBURGH 2025: Review: JODIE SLOAN: IS SHE HOT? Pleasance Courtyard

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



If you had told me 10 minutes into JODIE SLOAN: IS SHE HOT? That by the end, I would be wiping away tears, I would have assumed you meant tears of laughter. The UK (formerly Australia) based Canadian comedian is instantly charming, disarming, and funny as she tickles your funny bone with some clever and catchy songs on her ukulele and a well-timed power point presentation. But as the nuance of the personal story she is sharing begins to reveal itself, the tone shifts to something incredibly heartfelt and powerful.

The main thru-line of this show is a bizarre and fascinating viral social media moment that Sloan found herself at the centre of. She takes us through the absurdity of this strange moment in time, the misogyny and cyber bullying she was subjected to, and how this affected her own self-perception. She also shares some hilarious anecdotes and discoveries from throughout her life along the way.

Sloan herself acknowledges the significant tonal shift - offering some insight into the process of developing her show and how different iterations of it didn't include the more emotional parts of her story, but that in the end, it simply didn't work. This makes sense. Life isn't either funny or sad all the time, and sometimes the best humour comes from painful moments - because that's what makes it so relatable. Sloan's authenticity is what sets her apart as both a storyteller and a comedian.

If you are looking for a Fringe show that will make you both laugh and cry, look no further!

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Scotland News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...