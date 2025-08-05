EDINBURGH 2025: Review: FOOTBALLERS WIVES THE MUSICAL, Assemby

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Footballers Wives is a new musical based on the ITV television series with book by Maureen Chadwick.

Taking us back to the early 2000s, Footballer’s Wives centers on the fictional Earl’s Park team and their partners. It’s the age of flip phones, tabloids and the “circle of shame” in women’s magazines.

The musical is largely based on the first series of the tv show. Frank is the sleazy manager of Earl’s Park and he’s desperate to bed the captain’s wife, Tanya Turner. Ceili O’Connor makes for the ideal Turner, perfectly adopting her mannerisms. She’s no dumb blonde and she’s got a plan to save both her marriage and her husband’s career.

If you’re unfamiliar with the original series, this musical might be a bit of a shock. It’s jam-packed with sex scandal, attempted murder and blackmail. Condensing the series into a one-act musical makes it all the more impactful.

Unfortunately, not all the songs are hits. The cast are talented and have great vocal power but the tracks aren’t the type that will stay with you after you leave.

Footballers Wives: The Musical is a high-camp affair with a lot of laughs and a brilliant cast.

