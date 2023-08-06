EDINBURGH 2023: Review: RENT, Paradise In St Augustine's - The Sanctuary

How *do* you measure a year in the life?

Anyone who knows anything about RENT knows that's the central question. It's not just any year. It's a year documenting the friendship, the love and the tragedy borne out in a group of people in Manhattan in the early 90s, the AIDS crisis in full bloom.

I must confess I hadn't seen RENT before. I know the opera it is based on Puccini's La bohème, so I was excited to see how it would be done. I knew some songs but I hadn't put them in context. As a member of the LGBT+ community I realise this lapse is a sin. But I'm glad this was my first time. The true meaning behind the words, "how do you measure a year?" come to the fore. A year with an AIDS diagnosis means a lot can happen, and as the main character, Mark, points out, a number of these young friends won't necessarily be alive to see the end of it.

This particular production of the Pulitzer and Tony Award winning show by Jonathan Larson is pulled off with great aplomb by Bare Productions, an Edinburgh-based amateur group. You can't be blamed for not realising that they aren't professionals while watching. The singing alone is incredible. These voices mean business and they will knock you off your seats.

Stand-out performances are definitely from Nicola Alexander and Felicity Halfpenny, playing Maureen and Joanne respectively. Their version of the famous, "Take Me Or Leave Me" has energy, sex and blow-your-mind singing. I must also doff my cap to Rory Mckeon who plays Angel. He was simply fabulous and his Drag Queen singing "Today 4 You" was funny, acrobatic and totally brilliant. He shines a light in the whole production and couldn't help but shed a tear at Angel's demise.

I need also to point out that the solo singer in "Seasons of Love" was out of this world too. I think I audibly gasped at the ease in which she hit some incredibly high notes like it was nothing.

There are some slightly weaker moments, sadly between the main love story. But honestly, they are few and far between. You forgive them and move on reminding yourself this isn't their day job and actually, what they are achieving with this musical is fantastic. I saw it on opening night and the energy from the performers and the band was high and exciting.

If you enjoy RENT then go and see this. If you, like me, hadn't seen it and would like to, go and see this. It's not Broadway, but it's pretty close.

RENT is on at Paradise in St Augustine's - The Sanctuary until August 12