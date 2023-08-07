EDINBURGH 2023: Review: EULOGY, Pleasance Dome

Darkfield are known for their extraordinarily eerie immersive experiences. Often happening in complete darkness, their shows infiltrate the brain and haunt you for a long while. The company are back in Edinburgh with their classic Séance (it still plays on our mind, at times, years after participating) and a new devilish journey. Eulogy is another exciting showcase of what binaural audio can do. After being assigned a cubicle made out of an old laundry cart, the blackout hits. We’re transported to a hellish hotel where we’re invited to be part of a project of sorts. Some housekeeping advice later, we plunge into the bowels of the monster.

It’s dreamlike and nightmarish at the same time. Confusing and alarming. The piece works on a subliminal space, has a few jump scares, and it is, frankly, quite weird. While in earlier productions the concept was clear and well-defined, this instance sees a puzzling storyline that doesn’t entirely make sense. The participant is in charge (though it doesn’t feel like it) and guides the plot with their voice, making a few decisions that should alter the ending for each one. It’s a bit uncomfortable, but not as unsettling as their previous projects. The world-building isn’t as secure as it could be, and echoes Dante’s Inferno here and there.

The use of technology is, expectedly, impressive and seamless. It’s interesting to compare it to their other work, but, if in need of seeing only one of the two offerings at this year’s Fringe, Séance is a no-brainer.

Eulogy runs at the Pleasance Dome until 28 August.