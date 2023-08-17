EDINBURGH 2023: Review: COME DIE WITH ME, Just The Tonic At The Grassmarket Centre

Reality tv meets murder mystery in this parody musical!

Aug. 17, 2023

Happy Sad Productions present a parody murder mystery musical with Come Die With Me. Successfully combining reality tv and murdery mystery, the resulting production is an original and enjoyable piece. 

The cast of characters are competing on a cooking show. Providing the clash of personalities expected from reality TV are Chris (Roza Stevenson), reluctantly entering the competition with super-fan girlfriend Jane (Heather Richardson), pompous and rich Frederick Reginald Cooper III (Andrew Lodge), silent and nervous Paddy (Sandy Bishop), party girl student Cordelia (Missy Hingley) and aspiring artist Sandy (Orla Bayne). The TV Narrator Dillon Mutton (Oliver Payn) provides snarky commentary. A tense final is expected, but it becomes more eventful than anyone bargained for when someone is murdered… 

The show was written by Hannah McGregor and devised with the support of the cast. From the opening scene-setting number the tone is set for a fun hour of musical parody. Songs are catchy and complemented by choreography using various props. The ensemble of actors work well together, appearing tight-knit and comfortable onstage. Characters are clearly defined and the plot enables each one to have their moment. Comedic timing skills are strong, invoking plenty of laughs from the audience. 

Reality TV staples are in evidence, such as interpersonal drama and intense competition. Use of torches on actors’ faces to represent reality TV confessional pieces to camera works well. All the stapes of the murder mystery genre are effectively deployed, from the sudden murder to the infighting and plot twists. The TV narrator stepping into the detective role to determine who did it is an inspired way to combine the two genres. 

This show delivers in ticking a lot of boxes - whether you’re a fan of musical theatre, reality TV competitions or murder mysteries, there’s something for you in Come Die With Me!

Come Die With Me: The Murder Mystery Musical Parody runs at Just the Tonic at the Grassmarket Centre (The Old Foundry Room), at 16.30 (1 hour) 17-22, 24-27 August (not 23)




