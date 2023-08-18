EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRIS TURNER: VEGAS, BABY!, Underbelly, Bristo Square, Buttercup

'Chris Turner: Vegas, Baby! is a fun show that shows of Turner’s spectacular storytelling abilities, going from silly moments to incredibly dark sequences with ease. '

By: Aug. 18, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 2 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company
David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices Photo 3 David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRIS TURNER: VEGAS, BABY!, Underbelly, Bristo Square, Buttercup

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRIS TURNER: VEGAS, BABY!, Underbelly, Bristo Square, Buttercup

Every comedian dreams of their big break, the one gig that will change their life. What if that gig is in Cirque de Soleil’s new show in Las Vegas, Mad Apple? What if they want you to fly out to Vegas with your wife and newborn baby? Then, the dream gig might be a bit more complicated than you first thought. 

Chris Turner: Vegas, Baby! is Chris Turner’s standup hour about not only his time in Vegas, but the time he got a standing ovation on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, a freestyle rap based on audience suggestions, and his baby daughter’s unusually-placed birthmark. Somehow, even with all of these wildly different concepts, he manages to tell not only a coherent but wonderful story, including callbacks to other moments that make it a truly great hour of storytelling. 

One of my favourite bits of the show was Turner showing off his freestyle rapping skills that had gone viral online, giving him millions of views. Turner split the audience up into five sections and took suggestions from one audience member in each section. At the performance I saw, the suggestions were Wales, catsitting, working as a chef, Kim Jong Un crossdressing, and the Eden Project. Turner talked to each audience member who made a suggestion to get some more details to be included in his song. Somehow, Turner was able to include all of these in a spectacular and hilarious rap that made me want to see more of his freestyle abilities. But, this show is more focused on Turner telling the story of his time in Vegas, so I respect him only taking a short time with the rapping.

Though I won’t get into spoilers, the ending of Vegas, Baby! is darker than you might expect and will leave you in shocked silence as Turner tells his final tale of the night. The audience had gone from laughing over a silly joke one minute to sitting in complete silence the next, attentively listening to Turner describe one of the scariest moments of his life. It’s heartbreaking and emotional, but Turner still manages to make it funny, leaving you with a smile on your face by the end. 

Ultimately, Chris Turner: Vegas, Baby! is a fun show that shows off Turner’s spectacular storytelling abilities, going from silly moments to incredibly dark sequences with ease.

Turner is one of the few comedians I have seen who is able to take those dark moments and bask in them while still keeping a comedic tone throughout the show, and that alone makes the show worth seeing. 

Chris Turner: Vegas, Baby! runs at Underbelly, Bristo Square, Buttercup at 21:45 from 15 to 27 August.




RELATED STORIES

1
Edinburgh Deaf Festival Brings Trident Nuclear Missile Debate to the Stage In FASLANE Photo
Edinburgh Deaf Festival Brings Trident Nuclear Missile Debate to the Stage In FASLANE

Among the highlights of the second annual Edinburgh Deaf Festival will be Faslane the award-winning play originally written and performed by Jenna Watt now specially adapted into British Sign Language (BSL). 

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: COWBOYS AND LESBIANS, Pleasance Dome Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: COWBOYS AND LESBIANS, Pleasance Dome

Cowboys and Lesbians, quite simply, does what it says on the tin. But it does so in a fiercely funny, heartwarming way that leaves you walking out with a big smile on your face. The show opens with two teenage girls, Noa and Nina, waiting for the school bus. They’re lovably awkward school nerds, imagining how their lives might look if they were in a cliche film. We are then transported to the film they are making up.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: DAZZLING, TheSpace Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: DAZZLING, TheSpace

Falling into the depths of obsession and addiction, Holly Sewell’s play Dazzling is a personal, perceptive one-woman-show from a talented team. Laying in her messy bedroom, we meet Alix (Charlie Scott-Hayes) as she complains about her boring summer school office job. Her story really starts when she goes on a night out with best friend Jan and meets Fiona. The pair begin a whirlwind romance, but as Alix falls deeper and deeper the relationship takes over her life a little too much. 

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BE MY GUEST, Assembly George Square, The Box Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BE MY GUEST, Assembly George Square, The Box

Be My Guest performed by Monia Baldini (a specialist in clowning and graduate of the esteemed Philippe Gaullier in Paris) has grabbed audiences from Europe, London and America. Baldini comes for the debut at the Edinburgh Fringe of her one woman show Be My Guest. 

From This Author - Kat Mokrynski

Kat Mokrynski is currently a writer for BroadwayWorld UK, having previously written for BroadwayWorld as a part of the Student Blogger program from November 2019 to September 2022. Some of her favouri... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BENJAMIN ALBOROUGH: ABSOLUTE MONOPOLY, Assembly George Square, The CrateEDINBURGH 2023: Review: BENJAMIN ALBOROUGH: ABSOLUTE MONOPOLY, Assembly George Square, The Crate
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ADRIAN BLISS: INSIDE EVERYONE, Pleasance Dome, AceDomeEDINBURGH 2023: Review: ADRIAN BLISS: INSIDE EVERYONE, Pleasance Dome, AceDome
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MY LAST TWO BRAIN CELLS, Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose, NipEDINBURGH 2023: Review: MY LAST TWO BRAIN CELLS, Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose, Nip
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: DREW MICHAEL: DREW'S ADVENTURES, Pleasance Dome, Jack DomeEDINBURGH 2023: Review: DREW MICHAEL: DREW'S ADVENTURES, Pleasance Dome, Jack Dome

Videos

Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk Video
Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE Video
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE
Roger Bart Reveals Christopher Lloyd's 'Big Question' About BACK TO THE FUTURE Video
Roger Bart Reveals Christopher Lloyd's 'Big Question' About BACK TO THE FUTURE
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ian Smith: Crushing
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/24-2/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Schërzo
Pleasance Courtyard (Beyond (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WILD ONION
Gilded Ballon Patter Hoose (2/08-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Night: I Have A Girlfriend
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/25-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mervyn Stutter’s Pick of the Fringe
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance One) (8/05-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story
Pleasance Dome (King Dome) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morton, Burke & Fry
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/24-10/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mark Thomas in England & Son
Tron Theatre (9/14-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nuclear Children
Pleasance Courtyard (Attic) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Motherwell Concert Hall (11/08-11/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You