EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ANDRONICUS SYNECDOCHE, ZOO Southside

A shortsighted riff on Shakespeare's gory tragedy.

By: Aug. 06, 2023

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ANDRONICUS SYNECDOCHE, ZOO Southside

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ANDRONICUS SYNECDOCHE, ZOO Southside There’s loads of theatre at the Fringe. Some is excellent, some is average, some is… questionable. Polish company Song of the Goat present a retelling of Shakeseare’s Titus Andronicus in what could simply be described as a gothic, choral, impenetrable behemoth of a production. It’s transfixing for all the wrong reasons.

Grzegorz Bral has a striking approach to the subject and a precise vision: his show is very physical and serious, quite Berliner Ensemble-ish and avant-garde, but with very little meaning to it.

A chorus of a dozen or so actors chant in - one assumes - Polish with some Latin thrown in for good measure as they tell a tale of treason and revenge. It’s an exceptionally visceral perspective, but it’s unnecessarily crude in language and tone. Women are manhandled and used as tools when they’re not just beings to tame; masculinity is portrayed with brutal, guttural sounds as well as elegant movements that display power; men rape and fight and die barbarously. There is a graceful sophistication to it all that makes us question the cognitive dissonance we experience.

The performers sing beautifully, voices rising as one or in perfect harmonies. Black eyeliner is expertly smudged, costumes are minimal black co-ords, rather sporty (especially the women's) but sleek. They move with precision, delivering the plot figuratively with broad brushstrokes while Marcus (perhaps Bral himself?) narrates it for the audience. There’s plenty of interesting imagery and curious tableaux, but the piece is disturbing - and not in a positive way. 

The N-word is dropped twice, casually, nonchalantly. While we may be too alert to this type of missteps, this is only an example of the multiple faux pas. It’s a shame, the show looks incredible. Its style is curated and clearly exhibits a decisive, uncompromising concept. It would make for an extraordinary project, if it were applied with more sensitivity and care.

Andronicus Synecdoche runs at ZOO Southside on the following dates: 6, 8-13, 15-20, 22-27 August.




RELATED STORIES

1
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BACON, Summerhall Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BACON, Summerhall

In Sophie Swithinbank's award-winning Bacon, friendship and love are inextricable from danger, anger, and hurt. It's a play that lives on the boundaries, the scales constantly tipping - literally, as the set takes the form of an oversized seesaw. 

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall

Gunter is an energetic, subtle, genuinely amusing, hard-hitting piece that ties the effects of violence and suspicion to the patriarchal structure and all its demands. Julia Grogan, Norah Lopez-Holden, and Hannah Jarrett-Scott materialise the story while Higman narrates it and contextualises it sitting at her drums, electric guitar in hand. Titles introduce the characters and set the scene, streamlining the process and maintaining a beckoning pace freed from the need of any lengthy explanation. Unshackled from the constraints of historical accuracy but rooted in the factual events, the show is feminist fringe theatre at its best.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HIGH STEAKS, Summerhall Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HIGH STEAKS, Summerhall

It’s a visceral, truthful, moving performance. Haines is genuinely funny, balancing the horror of the stats that surround labiaplasty. It’s an exceptionally well-researched production, medically and humanly. Directed by Louise Orwin and starring Haines’s mother too, it’s an important show that could be pivotal to many with female genitals. High Steaks was a sold-out hit earlier in the year at VAULT Festival, it’s not hard to see why. Aptly, it’s now running at the Anatomy Lecture Theatre at Summerhall for a limited time at Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Beg, borrow, steal to nab a ticket. And bring your mum, your nan, your besties, and your allies.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HEAVEN, Traverse Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HEAVEN, Traverse

Jim Culleton directs Andrew Bennett and Janet Moran as they take turns to open up in conversational confessional style. They do so in a liminal space designed by Zia Bergin-Holly. The set is suspended between interior and exterior: the outside wall of a building, with its stripped posters and lonely lamppost is at odds with the comfy armchair and barstools that stand in front of it. While Mairead and Mal meet old and new flames, O’Brien takes the opportunity to explore the fallout of repressed homosexuality and the rampant toxic relationship with alcohol.

From This Author - Cindy Marcolina

Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina... (read more about this author)

