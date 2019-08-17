EDINBURGH 2019: BWW Review: RAY BADRAN: EVERYBODY LOVES RAY, MAN, Pleasance Courtyard

Ray Badran has come up with the best ending to a comedy show, perhaps ever.

Fight your way to get a seat on the front row. because you'll want to be a part of it. Trust me - you don't want to be like the rest of us cowards sat behind, wishing we'd been brave enough.

Australia's premier comedian starts off by saying that he sort of "bumbles" through life, and this is very much true of his approach to his debut Fringe show. Jokes appear as though he's just come across them in his brain. A lot of them relate to the inordinate amount of time he spends in his apartment, or his move to the UK from Australia, and all of them are utterly and brilliantly stupid.

At one point Badran is talking about Spongebob Squarepants, and it makes you think that you could easily make a cartoon out of all the silly situations Badran has found himself in. Genuinely, you sometimes have to wonder how he has made it to 30.

This is uncomplicated comedy in its purest form. We're talking embarrassing, stomach-hurting, weeping kind of laughter. It also turns out that ugly laughing is definitely a thing, and I was fully aware of how ridiculous I looked. But you don't care - you're too busy laughing like a drain for an hour straight.

The Fringe is great for discovering serious, thought-provoking, high art, but once you've finished with that you should go and see Everybody Loves Ray, Man. The world is serious enough, sometimes you just need to bloody laugh.

Most importantly, Ray, I think you should start selling that temporary tattoo as merch to punters. Sales would be through the roof!

