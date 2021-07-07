Dundee Rep and Eden Court Theatre Present A Filmed Reimagining of ISLANDER

Dundee Rep in collaboration with Eden Court Highlands presents the filmed reimagining of Islander, the award-winning two-hander folk theatre musical conceived and directed by Amy Draper with music and lyrics by St Andrews-born writer and composer Finn Anderson and book by Stewart Melton.

This reimagined version is filmed both on location and on the stage of Dundee Rep for cinema exhibition and on-demand viewing. It will premiere on 26 August at a red-carpet event at Eden Court in Inverness before becoming available to stream on Rep Studios.

Originally presented as part of Made in Scotland 2019 showcase at Edinburgh Festival Fringe where it was Winner of Musical Theatre Review's Best Musical Award, this environmental show continued its success with an off-West End run and a BBC Radio 4 adaptation. The Rep Studios reimagining of Islander for film stays true to the show's beautiful folktale storytelling and score.

The film, captured by award-winning Mallard Productions was directed by Amy Draper with lighting design by Simon Wilkinson, produced by Helen Milne.

The cast Kirsty Findlay (Olivier Award Nominated, 'Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour') and Bethany Tennick, and creatives Finn Anderson and Amy Draper will attend the premiere in Inverness.

James Mackenzie-Blackman, Chief Executive, Eden Court Highlands said:

"I adored Islander at the Made in Scotland showcase in 2019 and had planned to bring live show to us in the early part of 2021 but the Winter lockdown bought those plans to an end. I'm thrilled Eden Court has now collaborated with our friends at Dundee Rep to reimagine Islander for film. I hope this is the beginning of many future partnerships."

Dundee Rep's Artistic Director Andrew Panton said: "Islander is an example of the very best Scottish musical theatre. We're thrilled to be collaborating with the original creative team and our co-producers Eden Court to create this next evolution of a truly magical piece. Musical storytelling sits at the heart of our programming at Dundee Rep and the creation of original musical theatre is a particular passion"