Dundee Rep Presents 3M MIXTAPE To Celebrate The Best Scottish Music Talent

Dundee Rep has announced further details for its new music project 3M MIXTAPE which brings together and celebrates the best of Scotland-based music talent during this time of social distancing restrictions. 3M Mixtape features 12 live sessions, filmed whilst adhering to the Scottish Government Covid-19 guidelines at all times.

With a mixture of original material and covers, all chosen by the artists, 3M MIXTAPE captures those moments of live performance we have all missed during the past year - with special guest appearances from some of the original artists, including Boy George.

Delivering on Dundee Rep's strategy of bringing music events to the fore and continuing to work with a range of freelance artists, 3M Mixtape was created by actors Dawn Sievewright (Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour, Glasgow Girls) and John McLarnon (My Left Right Foot, Local Hero) in creative collaboration with Dundee Rep's Artistic Director Andrew Panton and filmed live during lockdown in various locations around Scotland, including Pollock Park and Bluevale Boxing Gym in Glasgow, Magdalen Bandstand in Dundee and Bongo Club in Edinburgh.

Dawn Sievewright and John McLarnon said: "We've all made our own version of a mixtape, be it cassette, CD or Spotify playlist and from an idea that was born in our kitchen during lockdown through a desperate need for creative connection, we are delighted - with the support and guidance of Dundee Rep - to finally get to share it with an audience!"

Dundee Rep's Artistic Director Andrew Panton said: "The past year has been devastating for our freelance arts sector. Here at the Rep we have a strong focus on nurturing emerging and established talent to experiment and take creative risk and there's never been a more important period for us to prioritise this work. 3M Mixtape is a celebration of people, place and musical storytelling and it's been a creative joy to collaborate with Dawn, John and some of the very best Scottish talent."

Starting from this weekend, the next 12 weeks will see a release of a filmed live session from the Mixtape at 6pm every Sunday. Artists featured on the Mixtape include Reuben Joseph, Eleanor Kane, Christina Modestou, Sally Clay and Martin Quinn, among many others, who perform songs by Portishead, Lulu, Boy George and from musicals, including SIX and Waitress.

Full line-up and schedule:

Track 1 - Red - Reuben Joseph | Sunday 30 May, 6pm | original song by Reuben Joseph

Track 2 - Take Me as I am - Karen Fishwick | Sunday 6 June, 6pm | original song by Lulu

Track 3 - You Matter to Me - Darren Brownlie & Brian O'Sullivan | Sunday 13 June, 6pm | original song by Sara Bareilles - Waitress The Musical

Track 4 - All Right Now - Hannah Jarrett-Scott | Sunday 20 June, 6pm | original song by Free

Track 5 - Hand to Paper - Patricia Panther & Jamie Rea | Sunday 27 June, 6pm | original song by Patricia Panther & Dawn Sievewright

Track 6 - Almost like Being in Love - Natasha Cottriall & Harry Ward | Sunday 4 July, 6pm | original song by Lerner & Loewe - Brigadoon

Track 7 - All But Numb - Eleanor Kane | Sunday 11 July, 6pm | original song by Eleanor Kane

Track 8 - Karma Chameleon - Martin Quinn | Sunday 18 July, 6pm | original song by Boy George - Culture Club

Track 9 - The Wild Swans on the Lake - Christina Gordon & Annie Grace | Sunday 25 July, 6pm | original song by Foy Vance

Track 10 - Glorybox - Chloe-Ann Tylor | Sunday 1 August, 6pm | original song by Portishead

Track 11 - Wolves - Finn den Hertog & Audrey Tait | Sunday 8 August, 6pm | original song by Phospherescent

Track 12 - Heart of Stone - Christina Modestou & Sally Clay | Sunday 15 August, 6pm | original song by Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss - SIX The Musical

The project is presented as part of Rep Studios, a new digital platform from Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre, showcasing a season of theatre, dance, and music which celebrates Dundee's distinctive cultural voice within a wider world facing change and evolution driven by these unique times.