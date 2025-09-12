Drive Official Announce A Nightmare on Great Western Road

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A Nightmare on Great Western Road: A Halloween Musical Theatre Concert at Òran Mór

Glasgow, Scotland – Friday 31st October 2025 – Òran Mór is set to transform into the ultimate fright-night venue with Nightmare on Great Western Road, a spectacular Halloween musical theatre concert that promises thrills, chills, and a spine-tingling celebration of stage and song.

Described by BroadwayWorld UK as “the best musical theatre night out in Glasgow”, this one-night-only event will bring together eight sensational performers and a stellar musical theatre ensemble from Hamilton Theatre Arts.

The night will also feature an exclusive first look at DRIVE’s next project. An exclusive performance from ‘Funeral for my Boobs’ by Hannah Howie. For more information on Hannah’s story you can find information: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cgl0zzj299jo

Adding to the atmosphere, a live DJ set will keep the fright night spirit alive long after the curtain call.

Fancy dress is encouraged (but not essential), with a cash prize for the best costume.

Event Details

Date: Friday 31st October 2025

Time: Doors 7:45 PM | Show 8:30 PM

Venue: Òran Mór Auditorium, Glasgow

Tickets: £17 (Seated) / £13 (Standing)

Featuring Performances By:

Finlay McKillop (he/him) – Restless Natives: The Musical, Scottish Tour

Darcy Kim (she/her) – Around The World in 80 Days, The Dukes Lancaster

Marc MacKinnon (he/they) – Macbeth: An Undoing, Royal Lyceum Edinburgh/UK & US Tour

Jorgey Scott-Learmonth (she/her) – DIVAS: From Stage To Screen, Edinburgh Fringe

Gregor John-Owen (he/they) – Rollers Forever, Pavilion Theatre

Star Penders (she/her) – Wild Rose, Royal Lyceum Edinburgh

Madeline Grieve (she/they) – Starving, Raw Material Arts

Kyle Gardiner (he/him) – Moorcroft, Tron Theatre/Scottish Tour

Creative Team

Directed & Created by Ross Baxter & Chiara Sparkes

Produced by Dave Robertson for Drive Official in association with Òran Mór

Musical Supervision by Hannah Howie

Choreography & Staging by Ross Russell

Social Media Marketing by Laura Blair

Tickets available via Òran Mór box office or https://www.ticketweb.uk/event/nightmare-on-great-western-road-oran-mor-tickets/14553993?pl=oranmor

Chiara Sparkes, Co-Artistic Director:

‘’I’m really excited about this year’s Halloween concert, mostly as it’s the first time we’ve combined new text, dance and song, and we’re presenting it in ways you probably won’t expect. We want to surprise you, maybe even spook you a little, but most of all we want it to feel like a big party. Think of it as a hybrid of concert and night out. Dress your best (or scariest) because rewards are on the cards.’

Ross Baxter, Co-Artistic Director:

‘’We’re excited to back bigger than ever at Òran Mór this Halloween, we’ve very grateful for those who enjoy watching DRIVE as much as we enjoy putting it on.’’