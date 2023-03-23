Dame Judi Dench Comes to Edinburgh Playhouse This Summer

Dame Judi Dench 'I Remember It Well' will provide a rare opportunity to see one of the world's best-loved actresses back on stage. Following multiple sell-out performances in London's West End, this one-off special live show comes to the Edinburgh Playhouse on 8th August and will see Dame Judi look back at a career spanning almost six decades. She will share previously unheard stories from her phenomenal life with author and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth. When asked about the name of the show, Dame Judi replied: "Because sometimes I don't remember it at all..."

'Judi Dench is incredible. She loves doing new things - especially things she's never done before. When she heard I was going to be in Edinburgh in August, she said, "That sounds rather fun, can I come, too? As an Edinburgh Festival veteran, there's no friendlier or more fun audience in the world. It's going to be awesome. These days, Judi appears on screen all the time, but we very rarely see her on stage. This is going to be something unique and very special. She's determined to give Edinburgh a show to remember. She won't just be telling fun stories. She is promising us some Shakespeare and some singing as well. Don't miss it." Gyles Brandreth

Dame Judi Dench OBE/DBE/CH: Is considered one of Britain's best actors of all time. Since playing Ophelia in 'Hamlet' at The Old Vic Theatre over 60 years ago, Judi has garnered wide popular and critical admiration for a career marked by outstanding performances in both classical and contemporary roles. She has won numerous major awards - including an Academy Award,10 BAFTA Awards and a record eight Laurence Olivier Awards - for work on both stage and screen, and in recognition of her many achievements she received an OBE (Order of the British Empire) in 1970, became a DBE (Dame of the British Empire) in 1988, and in 2005 was awarded a Companion of Honour. She has also received the Japan Arts Association's prestigious Praemium Imperiale Laureate Award for Film and Theatre. Judi is recognised globally for her legendary role as M in seven James Bond films, from 'Goldeneye' to 'Skyfall'. Her other film work includes 'Tea With Mussolini', directed by Franco Zeffirelli; 'A Room With a View' and 'A Handful of Dust', both of which brought her BAFTA Awards for Best Supporting Actress; 'Henry V' and 'Hamlet', both directed Kenneth Branagh; 'Philomena', directed by Stephen Frears; Jane Eyre, directed by Cary Fukunaga; 'My Week with Marilyn', directed by Simon Curtis; 'J. Edgar', directed by Clint Eastwood; the hugely successful India-set comedy 'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel', and its sequel 'The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel', both directed by John Madden; Roald Dahl's 'Esio Trot', opposite Dustin Hoffman; and 'Shakespeare in Love', directed by John Madden. Judi can currently be seen on screen in Richard Eyre's, Allelujah!

Gyles Brandreth: is a writer and broadcaster who has interviewed most of the leading theatre personalities of our time. His many books include an acclaimed biography of Sir John Gielgud, a history of British pantomime, and 'The Oxford Book of Theatrical Anecdotes'. On stage, he has appeared in pantomime, Shakespeare, and Oscar Wilde. On TV, he is a regular on This Morning, The One Show and Celebrity Gogglebox. On radio, he has been appearing on Just A Minute since 1983. www.gylesbrandreth.net