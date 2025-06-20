DYKE SYSTEMS LTD. is Coming To Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fag Packet will present present DYKE Systems Ltd at Pleasance Courtyard, Cellar, 30 July - 25 Aug 2025 (not 6, 12 & 19), 15.00 (16.00). Darkly comic drag infused satire that's part business seminar and part suburban nightmare as two business women attempt to climb the corporate ladder. The play is written by Kheski Kobler and Holly Wilson-Guy | Directed by Lucy Allan | Produced by Beth Sitek.

Set in the 1990s at the height of multi-level marketing expansion but before the rise of the internet, this two-handed comedy satire delves into the collision of repressed queerness and corporate feminism and looks at how modern technology and finance have weaponised them both. American suburban business women Sally and Susan are on the hunt for new recruits for their very lucrative business opportunity that is definitely not a pyramid scheme. But as they dive deeper into the shiny world of multi-level marketing, they become caught up in climbing the cut-throat corporate ladder and cracks begin to appear in their pastel-perfect lives, unravelling long-buried tensions and unspoken desires as the lies they've built everything on start to catch up with them. With Fag Packet's signature blend of drag, comedy, physical theatre and audience interaction, the audience will be guided through the DYKEprogramme (Dynamic, Young, Knowledgeable, Entrepreneur) which explores the intersections of queerness and feminism in a capitalist world that is coming for us all.

Fag Packet is an award-winning cabaret, theatre, and drag double act made up of Kheski Kobler and Holly Wilson-Guy. Since their company debut in 2023, they've sold out shows with their uniquely bizarre characters including their drag-king alter-ego's, Two Indie Boys from Reading, where they were placed third at Man Up!, Europe's largest drag king competition. They've played Glastonbury Festival with regular gigs across the UK cabaret scene. Collaborating with queer venues like The Divine, alongside more traditional Theatre Partners such as Shoreditch Town Hall, Komedia and Pleasance Theatre, amplifying underrepresented queer narratives.

Fag Packet says "through our debut show, we aim to bridge the gap between cabaret, queer nightlife, and traditional theatre venues, creating a show that introduces cabaret audiences to theatre spaces while bringing vibrant queer influences to traditional theatre-goers. As queer venues across the UK continue to close at an alarming rate, we recognise the crucial role of existing in a more mainstream theatre arts space, in order for queer voices like ours to be heard."

Producer Beth Sitek says "As the Edinburgh Fringe becomes increasingly inaccessible for underrepresented artists to participate, situating DYKE Systems Ltd within the context of the Fringe, which was originally established as a celebration of marginalised artists talent, now a turned-corporate structure itself, sheds light on realities of making work as an DIY artist today."

Ella Dale, Development Producer at Pleasance said the show is 'an electrifying new company blending drag, cabaret and chaos - bold, bawdy, and outrageously fun'

Lucy Allan is a theatre director who trained on the Birkbeck Theatre Directing MFA. She was trainee director at Leeds Playhouse from 2018-19. Selected credits include: Pleasure Incorporated (English Theatre Berlin), Poisoned Polluted (The Old Red Lion), Above the Mealy-Mouthed Sea (Underbelly and International Tour), Melody (Omnibus Theatre and UK Tour). She has directed at Central School of Speech and Drama, Mountview and Rose Bruford. Lucy is a Mentor Director for The National Theatre Connections Festival.

Beth Sitek has a track record of producing repeat sell out, award winning work at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Previous work includes; Bi-Curious George: Queer Planet (Playbill Top 20 Shows), HIGH STEAKS by ELOINA (3 time OFFIE nominated), Becoming John Travulva by Jodie Mitchell (Soho Theatre and TEDx Talk), CAttS by Frankie Thompson (Top Guardian Shows 2022). Beth was a Young Trustee at The Roundhouse 2022-2023 and is the Assistant Programmer of Scissors, a new queer venue in The Park at Glastonbury Festival. Beth is also producing 'Delia Delia! The Flat-Chested Witch' at Underbelly-a clowning odyssey written and performed by Amando Houser. The show - called 'outrageously funny by Vulture - was inspired by the ongoing attacks on trans rights in the United States and follows swamp witch Delia as she attempts to join a human basketball team.

Running Time: 60 mins | Suitable for ages 16+ contains nudity, strong language and scenes of a sexual nature

