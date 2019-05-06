City Of Voices Presents CARNIVAL OF SHADOWS

Run away to the Carnival of Shadows, where secrets dwell, creativity reigns, and nothing is as it appears.

Inclusive theatre group City of Voices invites you to immerse yourself in the Carnival of Shadows, a magical world where secrets lurk in dark places.

Roll up, roll up! The Carnival of Shadows is in town. By day, the carnival folk feed the animals, mend the tents and wash the costumes. By night, their Shadow Selves come out to play: dazzling entertainers who dance, perform magic and sing fortunes. But all is not as it seems - behind the bright lights lies a secret. Tonight, at the Carnival's 700th anniversary, grievances are aired, fingers are pointed, and the Keeper of Secrets takes something she shouldn't



Enter the Laundry with the Synchronised Swimmer; join the Lion Un-Tamer in the Dressing Room; follow the Woman who Plays the Golden Spoons down Sideshow Alley; immerse yourself in a world where eccentric characters collide and collude in a kaleidoscope of talents, grudges and predilections. Go on we dare you...



Performed at the infamous Saint Martin's Place, the Carnival of Shadows is an artistic space, an expression of identity and empowerment, a chance to explore one's hidden creativity and darkness. Drawing inspiration from the traditions of circus, cabaret and commedia dell'arte, the Carnival of Shadows is a wholly original piece of theatre. Created by the City of Voices (an inclusive theatre company founded in 1992) under Artistic Director Myf Powell (The Dearly Departed), with supporting artists Rachel Edward (Rawcus' award-winning Song for a Weary Throat) and Geoffrey Thorsen (Plants the Musical), and acclaimed musicians Judy Gunson (The Stiletto Sisters, Cosmo Cosmolino) and Ernie Gruner (Klezmeritis), the Carnival of Shadows is for everyone that has longed to run away to the circus but has never been brave enough.



The Carnival of Shadows opens on Wednesday 5th June and runs for 4 performances only. With only 50 tickets available per show, make sure you book yours today.

Book at www.trybooking.com/bbipa



Preview Wed 5th June, 7.30pm

Thurs 6th June 1.30pm / 7.30pm

Fri 7th June 7.30pm



Wed Preview All Tickets $10

Thurs-Fri $20 Full, $15 Concession / Groups of 4+



Saint Martin's Place

374 St Kilda Rd, St Kilda





