Citizens Theatre Reveals Alison Newton as New Chair of the Board of Trustees

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Citizens Theatre has announced that Alison Newton has been appointed as the new Chair of its Board of Trustees. Alison was appointed to the board in June and formally took over as Chair in September, succeeding Alex Reedijk, who had served the maximum term.

Alison Newton is a recently-retired, Glasgow-based commercial real estate lawyer with a long-standing passion for the arts. From 2017-2025, she was Partner and Co-Head of Real Estate Sector (UK and International) at global law firm Addleshaw Goddard. Prior to this she held senior positions at HBJ Gately and McGrigors.

Alison has held non-executive Board and trustee positions at Royal Scottish National Orchestra and the Centre for Cities. She was a member of court at the University of Dundee from 2002-2008 and supported fundraising for the Women of Influence Charity Board for Action for Children. She joins as the organisation enters its next exciting chapter, freshly reopened following its transformative seven-year redevelopment.

Kate Denby, Executive Director of Citizens Theatre said: “We are really looking forward to working with Alison as our new Chair. She brings fresh insights and bold leadership that matches the Citz ambitious plans for the future. As proud custodians of this beautiful and thoughtfully redeveloped theatre we want to positively impact the lives of the communities around us and maximise our contribution to the Scottish and UK theatre sectors more broadly. Alison's counsel through this next phase will be invaluable.”

John McElwee, Vice Chair of the Board said: “We are delighted to welcome Alison to the Board and as Chair of the Citizens Theatre. She brings incredible experience both professionally and in her non-executive positions which demonstrate her passion for both the arts and for making a difference in people's lives. We would also like to thank Alex Reedijk for his steady leadership throughout the redevelopment period. Guiding the organisation through such a significant project — particularly during a time of considerable external challenges — has been no small task, and we're deeply grateful for his dedication and hard work.”