Christina Bianco Brings New Diva Filled Show To Glasgow

Internationally acclaimed vocalist Christina Bianco is set to perform in Glasgow with an evening of music, comedy and hilarious impressions.

New Yorker Christina became a YouTube sensation with her 'diva' impression videos gaining over 25 million views worldwide and has since appeared on

The Ellen Degeneres Show, The Paul O'Grady Show, This Morning and Graham Norton on BBC Radio

The US singing sensation and impressionist will be performing for one night only and she's thrilled about returning to Glasgow having missed the chance to play in the city on her last UK tour.

"It's about time I came back to Glasgow! I didn't get the chance to play there on my last tour and I sorely missed the wonderful, supportive and rowdy crowds I've come to know and love! I'm so excited to return and to play this beautiful venue for the first time, with my friend and music director Ryan MacKenzie by my side. We're putting together a special, 'diva' filled show just for Glasgow. I can't wait to share it with you all!"

Direct from her celebrated star turn as Fanny Brice in the hit production of Funny Girl in Paris, Christina's new show pays tribute to some of the world's greatest stars and celebrities. Audiences can expect uncanny impressions and spontaneous musical mashups - a show all the family can enjoy.

From Ariana Grande to Celine Dion and Barbra Streisand, no celebrity is safe.

Fans can also take advantage of getting up and close and personal with Christina as she will be doing a 'meet and greet' before the show and hopes to play to a packed house for this one-off performance.

Tickets are on sale now from www.forteproductions.co.uk





