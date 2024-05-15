Royal Highland Centre Reveals Lineup of 2024 Experiences and Events

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Royal Highland Centre has announced its upcoming 2024 experiences, from Summer Sessions to Comic Con and the iconic Royal Highland Show. This year, the RHC has something for everyone to enjoy, from family day trips to late-night music and one-of-a-kind experiences, all just 20 minutes from Edinburgh City Centre. Detailed below are just some of the highlights that will be coming to the RHC over the next few months.

Animal lovers have plenty to look forward to this year, beginning with The Scottish Kennel Club: Double Championship Dog Show (16 – 19 May 2024). This will be the Club’s 50th Year of hosting the Championship Show at the Royal Highland Centre, and in a UK First, both 2024 championship dog shows will be held in conjunction with one another. The end of the year sees even more canine celebrations as the Kennel Club returns for The Working and Pastoral Breeds Association of Scotland on 2 November.

One of the UK’s most celebrated events, the Royal Highland Show returns in 2024 from 20 - 23 June with all the best in food, farming, and rural life. Visitors will have the chance to get up close to adorable animals, taste the best in local Scottish produce and support local businesses selling clothes, artwork, and jewellery. The Royal Highland Show offers an irresistible experience, from live cooking demos to axe throwing, chainsaw carving and more.

A key feature of the Royal Highland Centre is the historic Ingliston Racing Track, making the RHC a hotspot for some of motoring’s most exciting events. The Scottish Festival of Motoring returns on 14 July, with over 2000 cars and motorcycles set to be displayed as well as live stunt shows, a trade village, live music, food outlets and a free kids zone, making it a fantastic day out for both motoring enthusiasts and the whole family. Then from 3 – 4 August, Truckfest Scotland 2024 will be delivering a trademark monster truck arena experience, wowing audiences since 1983. Enjoy exhilarating rides from some extraordinary vehicles all while having the chance to meet some of the industry’s most exciting personalities.

Music is at the heart of the RHC’s history, with artists such as Queen and 50 Cent all having held concerts within the venue’s grounds. This Summer, The Royal Highland Hoolie (21 – 22 June) will kick off festival season in style with headliners Tide Lines and Derek Ryan set to be joined by an array of folk and country artists from Scotland and Ireland. The RHC will also be hosting two main events of Edinburgh’s Summer Sessions, which sees indie icons Catfish and the Bottlemen taking the stage on 24 August and Ocean Colour Scene on 14 August supported by The View, Alabama 3 and more.

In the world of entertainment, Tabletop Scotland comes to the venue for the first time (6 - 8 September) as one of the UK’s fastest-growing games conventions. Whether you are a board game veteran or a complete newbie, this convention is open and welcoming to everyone who wants to explore the exciting world of tabletop games. Then in October, Comic Con Scotland will be bringing tens of thousands of fans together to celebrate a common love for some of the most iconic franchises in popular culture, with previous guests including the likes of Ewan McGregor, Jean Claude Van Damme and WWE’s The Undertaker.

