Cecilia Gentili’s RED INK to be Presented at Edinburgh Fringe

Following Breaking the Binary Theatre's Off-Broadway run starring Angelica Ross, Peppermint, and James Tom, the late Cecilia Gentili’s play Red Ink will be presented at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer featuring a new star - Chiquitita. The production will be produced by Breaking the Binary Theatre, Elliot Page & PAGEBOY Productions, Sara Ramirez, Queer Arts Coalition, and Nic Cory and will play at Underbelly, Bristo Square from Wednesday, July 30 – Monday, August 25 at 14:30.



Chiquitita, most known for her work in the Brooklyn nightlife scene, makes her theatrical stage debut in Red Ink. She will make her debut performance in Red Ink as part of this year’s NYC PRIDE PLAYS on Monday, June 23 at 1pm. For more information, visit PridePlays.com. An additional New York presentation starring Chiquitita will occur the evening of Friday, July 25 with details to be announced in early July.



The producers are thrilled to be partnering with Playbill on a four-part written series documenting the show's journey to Edinburgh Festival Fringe throughout the summer. The first article, written by Breaking the Binary Theatre's Founding Artistic Director, George Strus, will be published in early July.



The 2024 Off-Broadway production of Red Ink at Rattlestick Theater raised over $35,000 for G.L.I.T.S, Destination Tomorrow, and Trans Power in Diversity and was awarded a Special Recognition at the 26th GLAAD Media Awards.



God won't give up on Cecilia Gentili. Unfortunately, neither will the devil. Follow a young trans girl as she navigates the hilarity of rural Argentina during the 19[redacted]s. Part stand-up, part camp, and (almost) all true, Cecilia Gentili's Red Ink is an irreverent romp in searching for faith while trans.



“I’m deeply honored to be a part of bringing Cecilia Gentili’s Red Ink to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this year. Cecilia’s voice was raw, brave, and necessary—and this piece carries that same spirit,” says Elliot Page, “Red Ink is about truth-telling, survival, and community, and I can’t think of a better space than the Fringe to share it. I hope audiences feel the urgency and beauty in these stories, and the power of continuing the conversations Cecilia started.”



Breaking the Binary Theatre is a new work development and community building hub wherein transgender, non-binary, and Two-Spirit+ (TNB2S+*) artists come together to reclaim our artistic license and liberty through a number of initiatives and programs, including the annual all-TNB2S+ Breaking the Binary Theatre Festival each October.