Casting Set For THE BOOK OF MORMON at Glasgow's King's Theatre

Casting has been announced for the UK and European tour of The Book of Mormon. Broadway's smash-hit musical written by Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez, returning to Glasgow at the King's Theatre for a three-week run from 13-31 May 2025.

The cast will be led by Adam Bailey as Elder Price and Sam Glen as Elder Cunningham, Nyah Nish as Nabulungi, Tom Bales as Elder McKinley, Kirk Patterson as Mafala Hatimbi, Will Barratt as Joseph Smith and Rodney Earl Clarke as the General.

The company will include Tolu Ayanbadejo, Dan Burstow, Hayden Cable, Benjamin Cameron, Will Carey, Olympia Curry, Kanoumah Diguet, Daniel David Griffith, Daniel George-Wright, Savannah Hall, Alex Hayden, Aaron Levi, Eden Lindsay, Zachary Loonie, Ross McKenna, Daniel N'Guessan-Lopez, Jessica Oppong, Bertram Okoro, Jake Reynolds, Kayode Salina, Rory Shafford, Harry Simpson, Elliot Swann, and Harry Winchester.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone are the creators of the Emmy and Peabody award-winning television show, South Park, and the feature films South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut and Team America: World Police.

Robert Lopez co-created the Broadway musical Avenue Q and co-wrote the songs for Disney's Frozen and Coco. He is the first and only double ‘EGOT' winner having won all four major entertainment awards at least twice - Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards.

The Book of Mormon follows a pair of Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that's a long way from their home in Salt Lake City.

Since making its world premiere in March 2011 at New York's Eugene O'Neill Theatre, where it won nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Book of Mormon has been performed on three continents and won over thirty international awards. The musical has smashed long-standing box office records in New York, London, Melbourne, Sydney and cities across the U.S.

The London production opened at the Prince of Wales Theatre in February 2013 when it set the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history and went on to win four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical.

