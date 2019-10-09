Casting Announced For Citizens Theatre's PINOCCHIO

The Citizens Theatre has unveiled the cast for its production of Pinocchio, written by Robert Alan Evans and adapted with Lu Kemp, based on the original and much-loved story by Carlo Collodi.

Audiences can expect the same distinctive style that has earned the theatre a reputation for unique and alternative Christmas shows with inventive storytelling, atmospheric set design and live music.

Returning to the Citizens stage for another festive season are Andy Clark and Irene Allan. Andy Clark has regularly performed at the theatre since Vernon God Little in 2004. Andy recently appeared at the Citizens in the 2017 studio show Lampedusa and in the 2018 festive revival of A Christmas Carol. Clark's past credits at the theatre also include The Libertine, Othello, The Bevellers, Peter Pan and Hamlet.

Irene Allan's performance as the Witch in Hansel & Gretel (2016) was described by the Daily Record as "utterly fabulous". Audiences may also remember Allan from her role as Cinderella's Stepmother in the theatre's 2017 festive production.

As part of the theatre's commitment to nurturing new talent, the Citizens Actor Intern, Liam King, will star as Pinocchio. Having recently graduated from The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, Liam's internship is funded by the Robertson Trust.

Also returning to the Citizens is Elisa de Grey, who appeared in A Christmas Carol (2018) and starred as Tinkerbell in Peter Pan at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre last summer.

Taking on the role of Gepetto is Gary Lilburn who will be familiar to many as Sharon's dad, Des, in the hit Channel 4 series Catastrophe. Gary has also appeared in Silent Witness, Casualty, Mrs Brown's Boys (all BBC) and on stage in As You Like It (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), The Taming of the Shrew (Shakespeare's Globe) and at the Citizens Theatre in 2013 in Dr Faustus.

Making their Citizens debuts are Helen Katamba (The Ugly One, Tron Theatre Company; Macbeth, National Theatre; The Three Musketeers, The Dukes) and Stephanie Payne, who has recently graduated from The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art and is the Citizens' second Actor Intern this season.

Directed by Artistic Director Dominic Hill, this new Christmas production reunites the talented creative team behind the Citizens' festive productions of A Christmas Carol and Hansel and Gretel. Designer Rachael Canning and Lighting Designer Lizzie Powell will bring the stage to life whilst an immersive soundscape will be created by Hill's regular collaborator Nikola Kodjabashia and performed live on stage by the company.

As well as previous Christmas shows A Christmas Carol, Cinderella and Hansel and Gretel, Kodjabashia has lent his distinctive style to Hill's productions of Cyrano de Bergerac, This Restless House, Hamlet and Crime and Punishment in recent years.

Family tickets for Pinocchio start from just £39 and a range of concessions are available.





