Cast Set For JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at Dundee Rep Theatre

Get ready for a giant adventure this winter as Dundee Rep Theatre unveils a fun-filled retelling of the much-loved story of Jack and the Beanstalk. But rather than hearing Jack's take on the tale, narrating this new, er, moooosical will be Caroline the Highland Coo, ready to spill the beans on the real story behind Jack's audacious climb…

Featuring a talented 10-strong ensemble of actor-musicians, this fresh reimagining of the classic fairytale brims with energy, laughter and irresistible music. A joyous celebration of friendship, community, and the little things that bring us together, it's a festive treat for all ages.

Suzie McAdam (Legally Blonde The Musical) plays the loveable Caroline alongside Ronan O'Hara (101 Dalmatians The Musical) as Jack, joining a multi-talented musical ensemble including Mairi Barclay (Oor Wullie The Musical), Elena Bluck (Barnum), Connor Going (The Constant Wife), Lorraine Graham (Make It Happen), Lucy Hutchison (Charlie and The Chocolate Factory), Laura Lovemore (A Christmas Carol), Fergus Murphy (Calamity Jane The Musical), and David Rankine (Kidnapped). Jack might also be left quaking in his boots by the booming voice of The Giant, voiced by none other than legendary actor, and new Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre Patron, Brian Cox.

Written by acclaimed musical theatre duo Jonathan O'Neill and Isaac Savage, and directed by Stephen Whitson, this is Jack and the Beanstalk like you've never seen before - full of fun, surprises, and the Rep Christmas magic audiences know and love.

Rehearsals will begin at Dundee Rep Theatre in October with preview performances from 29 November and an opening press performance on Thursday 04 December.

Dundee Rep Theatre have also relaunched their annual Christmas Appeal, raising money that will go towards allowing underprivileged young audiences to see Jack and the Beanstalk. Last year's successful Christmas Appeal saw 247 local children able to enjoy performances of Oor Wullie for free thanks to generous donations, and the theatre will continue to help spread the festive cheer for those who might not otherwise have the chance to experience the production. For more information on donations, visit www.dundeerep.co.uk/christmas-appeal.