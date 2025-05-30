CHROME YELLOW Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chrome Yellow is headed to Edinburgh Fringe. This show gives an introspective and humorous look back at one man’s 650-mile solo walk across France. Performances will run at ZOO Southside Studio, 1 – 24 August 2025.

Blending storytelling, travel journal entries, and original songs, comedian and performer Wayne Stewart attempts to understand why he made a 650-mile solo walk across France in 2021, and whether it meant anything at all. Wayne re-traces his journey from Saint-Malo in Brittany to Argeles-Sur-Mer on the Mediterranean, a trek that began as just a walk, but evolved into a deeper exploration of meaning, resilience and our shared need for human connection. Chrome Yellow is a spiritual and philosophical reflection on purpose, an obsession with the colour yellow, and what it is we’re all really searching for.

Wayne Stewart said, “I didn’t set out to write a show - I just went for a really, really long walk. Chrome Yellow came from trying to make sense of that. But the more I wrote, the more it stopped being a travel tale and started to feel like an excavation. I was trying to understand what made me do something so extreme in the first place, and what the hell it had given back. The show grew from a journal I never meant anyone to read. There’s a rawness to that honesty, the kind you stumble into rather than plan for. Chrome Yellow is about doubt, discovery, and finding something close to meaning in the chaos.

Wayne Stewart is a Jersey-born and based writer, director, performer, and teacher, with a background in stand-up comedy, theatre, and interdisciplinary performance. His work fuses storytelling, movement, comedy, and song to create humorous yet thought-provoking experiences that explore identity, human connection, and the search for meaning. Beginning his journey in theatre at Jersey Arts Centre’s YouTheatre, he later honed his craft in stand-up before expanding into a broader theatrical vocabulary, embracing character work, movement, and music. Over the past decade, he has written, directed, and performed original solo works, including Chrome Yellow and Indigo Moon, which blend absurdist humour with moments of poignancy. This is his first time at the Fringe.

ArtHouse Jersey is a charity that serves the Island community and international audiences by supporting artists from Jersey and across the world to create ambitious work. They present, produce and nurture art that they believe has the capacity to resonate with local and global audiences alike, harnessing the transformative power of creativity to make a positive impact on lives and communities. Their work has been shown in galleries, cinemas, online and performance venues all over the world. They operate between their HQ at Greve de Lecq Barracks, a multi-purpose exhibition space in St. Helier, ArtHouse Jersey at Capital House, and surprising locations around the Island. This is their first time at the Fringe.

