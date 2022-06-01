Bianca Del Rio Will Perform at Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August

She's vaxxed, she's waxed, and she has more attitude than ever, everyone's favourite "clown in a gown", Bianca Del Rio, performs at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for the very first time. Get your vaccinations and cocktails and don't miss this exceptional opportunity to get up close and personal with the outrageous comedy superstar and winner of RuPaul's Drag Race season 6.

Being forced to stay at home was almost more than Bianca could handle, so she's worked up and ready to tell you how she really feels! Fierce, funny, and filthy, Unsanitized promises to be fully inclusive, with equal opportunities for insults and hate, nobody is left out. The pandemic may be ending, but Bianca is just getting started. If you liked COVID-19, you'll love BIANCA-22.

Bianca Del Rio, otherwise known as Roy Haylock, is a dimple-cheeked, larger-than-life drag queen and outrageous comic who isn't afraid to shock and offend. When it comes to insult comics, Bianca is in a class by herself thanks to her snarky frankness and impeccable timing.

In 2019, Bianca Del Rio made history on her fourth global stand-up tour, by being the first drag queen to headline Carnegie Hall and Wembley Arena, selling out both venues. In the same year, Del Rio made her West End debut playing Hugo/Loco Chanelle in the hit musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie. She reprised this role for some UK tour dates, again when the show premiered in Los Angeles and can also be seen in the 2021 film adaptation.

Among her many other accomplishments, Bianca starred in the feature film Hurricane Bianca (available on Netflix), its sequel Hurricane Bianca 2: From Russia with Hate (available on Hulu), the Vimeo original comedy special Rolodex of Hate, and the Logo original television special Not Today Bianca. Bianca also hosts The Bianca Del Rio podcast and has taken her trademark wit and sharp commentary to the page in her book Blame It On Bianca Del Rio: The Expert on Nothing with an Opinion on Everything (Harper Collins 2018).

VENUE: the Lomond Theatre, Pleasance at EICC (Venue 150), 150 Morrison St, Edinburgh EH3 8EE

DATES: Thursday 18th - Friday 26th August 2022 (except Monday 22nd August)

TIME: 9:30pm (1hr)

TICKET PRICES: £20 - £24

BOX OFFICE: pleasance.co.uk / 0131 556 6550