Bella Merlin to Present TILLY NO-BODY at Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This captivating solo play written and performed by acclaimed actor and author Bella Merlin, Tilly No-Body, reveals the haunting and transformative story of Tilly Wedekind. Tilly No-Body is at the Gilded Balloon 30 July to 24 August.

In a deserted circus setting, Merlin weaves drama, humour, music, puppetry and songs - plus a little magic - to tell the true story of actress Tilly Wedekind and her controlling husband, the playwright, Frank Wedekind (Writer of Spring Awakening - recently adapted into a Tony Award-winning Broadway and West End musical). When Frank robs Tilly of her acting roles he reduces her to a Nobody. Broken-hearted, she attempts suicide. Following her recovery, she reclaims her career, discovers her voice and writes her own story - transforming herself into Tilly Somebody.

This internationally acclaimed, tour-de-force performance confronts vital questions around toxic relationships, co-dependency and the silencing of women's voices, to reflect on identity, love and the transformative power of self-discovery.

Bella Merlin first encountered Tilly when she was cast as Lulu - one of Frank Wedekind's most well-known characters, from the Lulu sex tragedies. She read Tilly's autobiography, Lulu: The Role of My Life, where she discovered Frank had turned her into a real-life Lulu in their relationship. Driven by jealousy, he gave roles he had written for her to another actress, wrecking her career.

Merlin explains, "Tilly has become the role of my life. At the time I was playing Lulu, I was also in a coercive, violent relationship. Tilly's resilience came through writing her own story - mine has come through playing her."

"I want to tell Tilly's story and share some of my own story as a way of saying 'we can get through this, we can survive'. When we share personal stories we empower our audiences to share theirs. Live theatre then becomes a safe place in which anyone can be seen and heard, where everyone can become a Somebody."

Originally created by Bella Merlin and renowned actor and director, Miles Anderson, Tilly No-Body has toured in the USA, South Korea, and was showcased at the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women.

Comments