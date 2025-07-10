Bella Hull Returns To The Edinburgh Fringe With DOCTORS HATE HER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Newly single after 7 years, Bella Hull (BBC's Stand Up for Live Comedy, ITV's The Stand Up Sketch Show and Comedy Central Live) roams the earth alone and unmedicated. She's alive, she's angsty, and a breakup from a very logical doctor has made her re-evaluate how she was thinking about life. Unrelatedly, she's become very interested in the services of the occult. What if astrologers are right? What if witches are real? What's so bad about believing in magic?

In Doctors Hate Her, Bella is saying no to binary thinking and maybe to the spirit-world. A hopeless romantic in a world full of increasingly young incels, she's looking up at the stars, down at her phone, and straight across into a crumbling empire.

She can finally hear her own thoughts, and she doesn't like them one bit.

'Bella Hull: Doctors Hate Her' runs at the Monkey Barrel, Hive 2 between 30th July and 24th August at 1.50pm.

Bella Hull is a stand-up comedian and writer. She is one of the UK's most exciting young comedians and her television appearances include BBC's Stand Up for Live Comedy, ITV's The Stand Up Sketch Show and Comedy Central Live.

A hugely acclaimed live act, Bella regularly plays to sold-out crowds both in the UK and abroad. She has taken two critically-acclaimed shows to the Edinburgh Fringe - Babycakes in 2022 and Piggie in 2024 - and has supported Chelsea Handler, Phil Wang, Russell Howard and Paul Chowdhry on tour.

Bella also co-hosts the Rats of the Roundtable and Last Night Ever podcasts. As a writer, Bella is working on a script commission with the BBC and has been featured on BBC Radio 4's Newsjack and Flux Magazine.