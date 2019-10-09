BWW Review: WE WILL ROCK YOU, Edinburgh Playhouse

Originally opening in London in 2002, Ben Elton's We Will Rock You - a jukebox musical based around the songs of legendary rock group Queen - has had fans on their feet across the globe as it's toured Europe, North America and Australia, and now tours the UK.

It is set in a dystopian future where everyone is taught to think, act and dress the same way, music and freedom of expression are banned, and only a group of rebel Bohemians are trying to break free and bring back rock 'n' roll.

What it lacks in plot it more than makes up for with audio-visual technology and lighting, but the obvious main draw of this show is the music. Musical director Bob Broad leads an impressive band through hit after hit, even if the songs don't always seem to fit with the plot.

The casting is excellent, with Olivier Award nominee Ian McIntosh as dreamer Galileo and Elena Skye (Les Miserables) as his fellow rebel and love interest Scaramouche. Both tackle their numbers with ease, and Jenny O'Leary (Heathers) delights with a powerhouse vocal as the sassy and ruthless Killer Queen.

The ensemble is well utilised with choreography by Lajos Turi Peter. Michael McKell provides brilliant comic timing as Buddy and Amy Di Bartolomeo as Oz (known as Meat in previous productions) delivers an outstanding and emotive version of "No One But You".

The audience were definitely kept entertained by the spectacle of We Will Rock You. It has its weak points, but there is definitely a kind of magic about it that will keep rock fans clapping and stomping for years to come.

We Will Rock You is at the Edinburgh Playhouse until 12 October, before continuing its UK tour. It is back in Scotland at the Theatre Royal, Glasgow from 9-28 December.





