BWW Review, VAN GOGH ALIVE, Festival Square, Edinburgh

Van Gogh Alive is an immersive multi-sensory experience that has already been seen across 75 cities worldwide. In a purpose-built venue, audiences are invited to experience the works of Vincent Van Gogh like never before.

For the Edinburgh run, the experience is listed as Covid safe and they encourage social distance, mask-wearing and there are plenty of hand sanitisers dotted throughout the exhibit. Ticket entry is timed to avoid overcrowding.

Stepping into the first section, there are examples of some of Van Gogh's most well-known work with some text giving information behind it. QR codes are located next to each one offering links to BSL and hearing loop access. Van Gogh's bedroom painting has been recreated here and it is the first of the Instagram opportunities available.

There's no denying that photo ops are a large part of the appeal for many. The sunflower room is a big hit for nice pictures and the projection room looks incredible. Many reviews have covered whether this is an experience for art lovers, for families with young children or just something to post on social media but it seems as though it can be all of the above without affecting the experience for others around you.

The scented element in the main room is a little muted during to the masks, it just seems like someone nearby is wearing very strong perfume. Classical music accompanies the 30-45 min slideshow of Van Gogh's work and as the projections are happening all around and underneath you it does feel like an immersive experience.

Van Gogh Alive is self-guided and took us just under an hour to go around it at a leisurely pace and watch the full slideshow. Ticket prices are £23 for an adult, £21 concession and £16 for a child (under 5's go free but need a ticket) and while I enjoyed it, I think it is perhaps a little too expensive for a family day out for many.

Overall, Van Gogh Alive is an interesting exhibition that seems to have put a lot of thought into accessibility and sanitisation to make sure audiences have a comfortable and safe experience.

Van Gogh Alive is at Festival Square, Edinburgh from 17 March - 17th July.