BWW Review: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE: WERQ THE WORLD, OVO Hydro

After a two year long wait, the RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq The World tour has finally landed in Glasgow. Hosted by Asia O'Hara, the audience is taken on a journey as O'Hara tries to turn back time to the end of season 10 of RuPaul's Drag Race to change herstory forever. Things don't go entirely to plan and the Queens wind up in various different time periods.

The timeline hops from the Spanish/English war to the Mayan era, prehistoric period, the swinging sixties and ancient Greece. The production values here are huge and each performance is quite the spectacle between the stunning costumes, ensemble dancers and huge screens with graphics setting the scene. As someone unfamiliar with RuPaul's Drag Race, I didn't feel as though the Queens were well introduced although I was definitely in the minority as the arena was packed with fans screaming for their favourites. The warmest welcome of the night was held for Rosé as this show was a homecoming for the Scottish Queen. Other performers featured on this tour included Kameron Michaels, Vanessa Vanjie, Yvie Oddly and Jorgeous.

O'Hara makes for an excellent host, providing comedy in between each performance, interacting with the audience and playfully ribbing one of the security guards. The pacing was slightly clunky between the high energy performances and the comedy parts and the production seemed to stop dead in its tracks for the interval.

The highlight of this production is the incredible choreography as the Queens lip-sync along to pop and dance hits. The storyline about the time machine is quite flimsy but provides a vehicle to have each performance take place in a different era with themed costumes. The entrances of each act are brilliantly dramatic and despite a bit of faffing around, Werq The World is a wickedly fun evening of entertainment.

RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq The World is on tour around the UK.

Photo credit: Vosse