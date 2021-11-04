BWW Review: BEDKNOBS AND BROOMSTICKS THE MUSICAL, King's Theatre, Glasgow

It's wartime in London and children are being evacuated to the countryside for their safety. Siblings Carrie, Charlie and Paul have been orphaned by the bombs and are sent to live with the mysterious Eglantine Price. When they discover Miss Price is an apprentice witch they band together to try and defeat the enemy.

The problem with being an apprentice witch is that Miss Price doesn't quite have a handle on her magic yet and not everything goes to plan. Eglantine and the children set off to London to find the headmaster of the Correspondence College of Witchcraft (Charles Brunton) to help hone their skills.

The word 'magical' doesn't quite do this production justice. The set pieces are moved around by the ensemble with impressive coordination. I don't want to spoil any of the illusions or effects used throughout the show but there are several jaw-drop moments that I refuse to believe are anything other than actual magic.

As Eglantine Price, Dianne Pilkington is every bit as enchanting as this show. Giving a seemingly effortless performance, she is utterly captivating throughout. Having such an acclaimed West End performer leading this musical really drives home what a treat it is to get to see this sort of production starting with on a regional tour rather than just setting up home in London.

Bedknobs and Broomsticks is a visual feast throughout but perhaps the most aesthetically pleasing scene was the technicolour underwater scene with Sherman the fish. Using an array of puppets this is a delightful contrast to the greys of the city left behind.

Bedknobs and Broomsticks seems to have perfected the balance between adapting a much-loved film for the stage while also introducing a brand new musical. The original songs by The Sherman Brothers such as "The Beautiful Briny" are still there with additional music and lyrics by Neil Bartram which provide us with several other catchy numbers.

Being a Disney production, my expectations for Bedknobs and Broomsticks were pretty high and this show still managed to exceed them. It's been a while since I spent the interval texting everyone I know urging them to get tickets! Heartwarming, magical and thoroughly entertaining this musical couldn't have arrived at a better time.

Bedknobs and Broomsticks the Musical is at the King's Theatre Glasgow until Sunday 7 November and on tour around the UK.

Photo credit: Johan Persson